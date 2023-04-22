Cedar Hill ISD Announces District, STEM Teachers of the Year

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District announced its District and STEM Teachers of the Year during its Annual Leadership & Service Celebration, with the movie star theme of “Bright Lights and Brilliant Minds.”

“We are honored to recognize these exceptional educators who earned these prestigious honors,” Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “They faced serious competition to win these awards, and they are very well deserved.”

Collegiate Prep Elementary Second Grade Math/Science Teacher Davie Moore was named the Cedar Hill ISD STEM Teacher of the Year, which awards a $10,000 prize thanks to a partnership with Texas Instruments.

Half of the prize money must be spent on the campus, and half is given to the winning teacher to be spent personally.

Moore, who coordinates all STEM activities at Collegiate Prep, said she’ll spend the campus money to continue to upgrade STEM at Prep, and she’ll use the personal funds toward her Master’s Degree at Grand Canyon University.

Bray Elementary Teacher of the Year Bridgette Smith, the longest serving teacher at Bray, was named Elementary Teacher of the Year. Collegiate Academy Middle School Teacher of the Year Kellie Burchfield was named Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Smith and Burchfield will receive $1,500 each – up from the $1,000 per district teacher of the year winners last year.

The other 11 Campus Teachers of the Year will receive $250 each – up from $200. All of these funds are thanks to the Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF).

The 13 Campus Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023 are:

ELEMENTARY

· Bridgett Smith (Bray – District Elementary Teacher of the Year)

· Lisa Warren (Collegiate Prep)

· Dajia Beecham (Plummer)

· Ariel Bourgeois (Lake Ridge)

· Angie Gonzalez-Roland (Highlands)

· Tuyet Vuong (High Pointe)

· Quiana Parks (Waterford Oaks)

SECONDARY

· Kellie Burchfield (Collegiate Academy High School – Secondary Teacher of the Year)

· Kathy Houston (Bessie Coleman Middle School)

· Ebony Allen (Cedar Hill High School)

· Juana Rodriguez (Collegiate High School)

· Jane Thornton (STRIVE Academy)

· Brian Hicks (Permenter Middle School)

The ceremony also featured a performance by the Bessie Coleman Middle School Orchestra and the Cedar Hill High School Hillside Divas Step Team. Cedar Hill High School Culinary Scholars prepared and served the meal for the attendees.

The district honored employees with 25 years and 20 years of service, respectively, as well as employees retiring from the district this school year.

20 Years:

· Antwanette Lynn

· Stephanie Burnam

· Lashonda Henderson

· Jimmy Hogg

· Mark Bigham

· Rosalia Herrera

25 Years:

· Grettel Romero

· Diane Crowe

· Dianna Payne

· Jeffrey Johnson

· Cheryl Hurst

· Penny Smith

· Melanie Benjamin

· Hilda Macias

Set to Retire:

· Rita Bell

· Deborah Fertig

· Joyce Hill

· Alma Macias

· Victoria Roberson

· Phyllis Phillips

· Debra Reed

· Susan Thompson

· Pennie Williams