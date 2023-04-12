Burchfield Is In Rare Company With Newest Honor

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Kellie Burchfield visited the JoLynn Maddox Teaching & Learning Center for her Teacher of the Year Interview.

It wasn’t lost on the 2022-2023 Collegiate Academy Teacher of the Year that she was in the rare company of Maddox, a longtime CHISD Educator who retired last spring.

Burchfield, like Maddox, earned Campus Teacher of the Year honors at both the Elementary and Secondary levels.

“JoLynn Maddox is an amazing woman – I was part of professional developments where she presented,” Burchfield said. “I’m honored to be recognized at two different campuses. It’s so humbling.”

Burchfield was named Collegiate Prep Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2020-2021 as a fifth grade science teacher. It’s her second Campus Teacher of the Year Honor in three years.

Because she moved campuses in the Collegiate Pathway, Burchfield is enjoying the rare opportunity to teach some of the same scholars in both elementary and middle school. She showed the initiative to the middle school level.

“It’s empowering for me to have that experience,” Burchfield said. “I prefer middle school to elementary, and I never thought I would. I love being that sounding board for the kids and someone they can rely upon.”

Burchfield, a San Antonio native and Texas A&M Commerce Graduate, loves being in the classroom, although she hopes to become a Science Coordinator someday.

When Burchfield was near the beginning of her career as an educator, it was between CHISD and another, larger district in the area.

“Then-Collegiate Pathway Chancellor Heath Koenig sold me on Cedar Hill ISD, and I’ve been thankful for a strong administration ever since,” Burchfield said.

Burchfield wouldn’t rule out teaching at the high school level someday. She is very grateful for the fact that she chose teaching over her original plan of becoming a nurse.

“I thought I was happy studying to become a nurse until I started as a substitute teacher,” Burchfield said. “And when I did that, it was eye opening. Nurses may make more money, but I can’t imagine doing anything else.”