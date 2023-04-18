Bessie Coleman Honors Orchestra To Perform At Meyerson Hall

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Bessie Coleman Middle School Honors Orchestra will perform at historic and prestigious Meyerson Hall in Dallas at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

“We are putting Bessie Coleman Orchestra on the map,” BCMS Orchestra Teacher Tiffany Mosley said. “We play in a portable classroom every single day, but we will perform on the Meyerson Stage.”

The 20-member Bessie Coleman Honors Orchestra is performing at Meyerson Hall as part of “The Big D American Classic Festival.” Meyerson Hall is the home of the Dallas Symphony.

They will perform three songs:

· Gargoyles by Doug Spata

· Mountain Hymn by Janelle Zook Cunalata

· Momentum by Robert Longfield

“One of the songs is the toughest one we’ve ever tackled – they’ve really worked hard with that song,” Mosley said. “We’re really excited about that.”

BCMS had an opportunity to choose between competing in the Competitive or Casual contest, and they chose Competitive.

“We’ve performed well in the UIL Competition against schools from Mansfield and Arlington,” Mosley said. “We have an opportunity to earn the Best in Class Trophy if we perform better than the other orchestras.”

Mosley said this is a “full circle” moment for her. When she was in high school in Arlington, she was a member of the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra for two years, performing collaboratively with the Dallas Symphony on a regular basis.

On May 12, more than 100 Orchestra Scholars from Cedar Hill High, Bessie Coleman and Permenter middle schools will go on a field trip to Meyerson Hall for a Dallas Symphony Orchestra Performance of “Carmina Burana” by Carl Orff.