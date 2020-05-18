Cedar Hill ISD Highsteppers Enjoy ‘Senior Sendoff’

CEDAR HILL, TX- The Cedar Hill High School Highsteppers expected their early March trip to a competition in Hawaii to mark the beginning of a spring semester filled with excitement and memories.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 Pandemic forced nearly every event to cancel, including the Highsteppers’ Spring Show.
The 13 senior Highsteppers, however, did receive a final send off last Friday, albeit with social distancing.
The Class of 2020 Highstepper seniors are:
Daisja Agee- Social Officer
Hannah Ethridge- Captain
Jordan Garza
Cathryn Henderson- Social Officer
T’Aaliyah Henderson
Imari Hicks
Raena Jenkins- Head Social Officer
Amari Leatch
Mi’Kala Nixon
Destiny Rodgers- Sr. Lieutenant
Le’Kia Sanders
Sade Standifer
Kiyah Tyner- Social Officer
Highsteppers Coach Mila McQueen read the names of the 13 seniors, in the Cedar Hill High School Parking Lot, as proud parents and family members applauded each of the seniors from inside their vehicles. They were briefly allowed to leave their vehicle, in order to take a quick photo when their daughter’s name was announced.
Each senior had a trunk next to them. The trunk was full of items that the Highstepper seniors would have received had the team’s Banquet not been canceled.
McQueen then presented each senior with a team ring and other items to thank them for their contributions to the team.