Cedar Hill ISD Highsteppers Enjoy ‘Senior Sendoff’

CEDAR HILL, TX- The Cedar Hill High School Highsteppers expected their early March trip to a competition in Hawaii to mark the beginning of a spring semester filled with excitement and memories.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 Pandemic forced nearly every event to cancel, including the Highsteppers’ Spring Show.

The 13 senior Highsteppers, however, did receive a final send off last Friday, albeit with social distancing.

The Class of 2020 Highstepper seniors are:

Daisja Agee- Social Officer

Hannah Ethridge- Captain

Jordan Garza

Cathryn Henderson- Social Officer

T’Aaliyah Henderson

Imari Hicks

Raena Jenkins- Head Social Officer

Amari Leatch

Mi’Kala Nixon

Destiny Rodgers- Sr. Lieutenant

Le’Kia Sanders

Sade Standifer

Kiyah Tyner- Social Officer

Highsteppers Coach Mila McQueen read the names of the 13 seniors, in the Cedar Hill High School Parking Lot, as proud parents and family members applauded each of the seniors from inside their vehicles. They were briefly allowed to leave their vehicle, in order to take a quick photo when their daughter’s name was announced.

Each senior had a trunk next to them. The trunk was full of items that the Highstepper seniors would have received had the team’s Banquet not been canceled.

McQueen then presented each senior with a team ring and other items to thank them for their contributions to the team.

