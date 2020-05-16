Lancaster Confirms 14 Additional Cases of Covid-19

Lancaster, TX – As of May 15, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is

reporting a total of 7,036 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. Of the 7,036 positive cases, 119 are within the City of Lancaster. This is up from the 105 cases that were reported on Tuesday. Dallas County is also reporting a total of 164 deaths.

Of the 1,221 patients requiring hospitalization, two-thirds (67%) were under the age of 65, and about half did not have any chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in under a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Eighty percent (80%) of the patients requiring hospitalization are those who reported employment as critical infrastructure workers. These include: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders, and other essential functions.

Thirty-nine percent (39%) of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourage residents to:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to

do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol- base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

cleaning spray or wipes. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

For anyone who may have been in contact with the virus, please contact the Dallas County hotline at 972-692-2780.

For the most updated information, please visit the City’s website at lancaster-tx.com/1372/COVID-19.

