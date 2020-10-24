Cedar Hill Defeats Lake Ridge, 38-14 on Senior Night

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) It was quite a contrast from 2019 when Cedar Hill High School quarterback Kaidon Salter needed to engineer a two minute drill for a comeback victory at Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Salter, a University of Tennessee commit, ensured that the game was decided well before the final whistle. He spent part of the third and the entire fourth quarter resting on the sidelines during Friday’s 38-14 victory over Mansfield Lake Ridge in the home opener at Longhorn Stadium.

It was a night of many occasions – Senior Night (the program’s 51 seniors were honored before the game) as well as the District 6A-11 opener.

Salter completed 10 of 16 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns for the Longhorns (3-0, 1-0). He now has seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions on the season.

Cedar Hill sprinted out to a 17-0 first quarter lead and never looked back. Javien Clemmer caught his third touchdown pass of the season and led all receivers on Friday with three catches for 44 yards. Brian Rainey added two catches for 43 yards and a touchdown (he also rushed for a touchdown), while Anthony Thomas IV caught his first touchdown pass of the season.

Kevin Young Jr. rushed for a team-high 64 yards and a touchdown – his fourth of the season.

Cedar Hill outgained the Eagles, 375 to 260, including 149 to 44 through the air.

William Rhodes connected on his first field goal attempt of the season, a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter, which was set up by Demari Ward’s interception on the Eagles’ first drive.

The Longhorns scored a season high in points, and the defense held an opponent to a season-best 14 points.

Cedar Hill won its 11th consecutive regular season game and improved to 13-3 at Longhorn Stadium under head coach Carlos Lynn.

The Longhorns are now 3-0 all-time against Lake Ridge, and Lynn is now 5-2 against the Eagles (he was 2-2 against Lake Ridge, during his years coaching Arlington Seguin).

Cedar Hill visits Waxahachie (1-4, 0-1), which lost to DeSoto, 41-6 on Friday. Lynn has a chance to earn his 70th career victory as a head coach.

Save

Comments

comments