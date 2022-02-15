Cedar Hill Cheerleaders Finish In Top 20 at National Competition

Facebook

Top 20 Finish Is Highest Competition Score To Date

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Cheer Team finished in the Top 20 at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Competition last weekend at Walt Disney World’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

“It was our highest score in competition, to date,” Cedar Hill Cheer Coach Kathy Boyd said. “We didn’t have any deductions for safety or time management and all of our motions were crisp. The stunts were executed well.”

In addition to the competition, the team and their families had an opportunity to visit the Walt Disney attractions during the trip.

“It was lovely,” Boyd said. “The team enjoyed a Midnight Breakfast on Thursday upon arrival. On Saturday, they enjoyed Disney theme parks with their families. And on Sunday, we wrapped up the weekend with a trip to the Magic Kingdom.”

TEAM MEMBERS ARE:

Tanya Carter

Jaiden Harp-Kapaou

D’yanna Grey

India Watkins

Demi Butler

Kayla Edwards

Kennady Johnson

Amari Penton

Kelci Robertson

Kaitlynn Toomer

Ryleigh Wilson

Jazmyne Adams

Brooklyn McKinney

Armihja Abubakar

Sania Albercrombie

Jayla Carter

Za’Ryah Woods