Chick-fil-A Facility Will Bring Approximately 400 Jobs to Hutchins

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Hutchins Lands Chick-fil-A Distribution Center

HUTCHINS – The City of Hutchins is boasting a $325 million investment in the city with Chick-fil-A, Inc., one of the nation’s leading quick service restaurant companies, confirming it will be building a major distribution and production center there.

The investment is part of the combined campus for Chick-fil-A Supply® and Bay Center TM Foods.

The new campus in Hutchins will also house the company’s third full-scale Chick-fil-A Supply distribution center and its second Bay Center Foods facility.

“Hutchins and the greater Dallas area offer a wealth of opportunities for businesses with its great talent pipeline and infrastructure,” said Michael Hazelton, senior vice president, supply chain procurement and operations, Chick-fil-A, Inc. “This investment in the region will help fuel the growth of Chick-fil-A restaurants and allow us to continue innovating around their unique needs so we can better serve our franchise Operators, licensees, and their teams.”

City of Hutchins Mario Lopez said “Attracting industry leaders like Chick-fil-A demonstrates that Hutchins is a good place to do business.”

The move will also bring 390 permanent jobs to the city.

Although wages will vary by job position, the aggregate, minimum average salary will reach $68,585 plus benefits, which is 90% higher than the city’s median household income. The total annual payroll impact is estimated to be more than $26 million.

“The Chick-fil-A project delivers high quality and good paying jobs to our residents. The outstanding wages provided by Chick-fil-A sets a new standard for Hutchins. All of Southern Dallas County is seeing the arrival of new development because we have the best logistics and a robust workforce,” said Guy Brown, Executive Director of the Hutchins Economic Development Corporation said.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is best known for its original chicken sandwich. Today, the family-owned business has grown to more than 2,700 restaurants across 47 states, Washington, D.C. and Canada.

The facility is projected to open in 2023.