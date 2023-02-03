Carter BloodCare Urges Donors To Give Blood, Winter Storm Impacted Supply

Facebook

Carter BloodCare urges Texans to help local patients waiting for lifesaving transfusions

BEDFORD, TEXAS – Feb. 2, 2023 – The winter storm took a toll on the community blood supply.

Over the course of three days, Carter BloodCare donor centers were closed and blood drives were canceled due to the weather. From mobile blood drives alone, cancellations meant more than 2,000 scheduled units could not be collected, directly impacting more than 6,000 local patients needing transfusions.

Though the brunt of the storm has passed, challenges to the blood supply remain. Carter BloodCare officials note, while all blood types are needed, the demand is especially high for type O negative – the universal blood type – and platelets , which are used to control bleeding. Currently, patients may face a wait of two days or more for available transfusions, as the need continues to outpace blood donations

These donated units help accident and trauma patients, people undergoing cancer treatments, mothers with delivery complications, organ transplant and open-heart surgery patients, older adults with age-related health issues, children with anemia, and more.

As a special incentive through Feb. 28, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive a new quarter-zip pullover , available in sizes M – 3XL, while supplies last.

To set a time to save lives at a neighborhood Carter BloodCare donation location, area residents should visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 200 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 440,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.