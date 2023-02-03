DQ Offering Texas T-Brand Tacos® Through End of February, Three Tacos for $5

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

BEDFORD, Texas (February 2, 2023) – Ah, tacos.Glorious hand-held bursts of spicy, crunchy wonderfulness. Tacos are so beloved they even have their own day. But in Texas, you can get tacos every day at one of the nearly 600 participating DQ® restaurants in Texas.

The Texas T-Brand Tacos® — three classic-style crunchy corn shells packed with high-quality beef, shredded cheese, crisp lettuce and ripe tomatoes, served with just-right spicy taco sauce on the side. Through the end of February, grab three Texas T-brand tacos for only $5.

“Our tacos are a menu staple as well as a Texas tradition,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “We’re justifiably proud of our tacos high quality served at DQ restaurants. Fans tell us our tacos are hearty and delicious, and that’s music to our ears.”

Tacos aren’t just for Tuesday anymore. So, grab a bag of Texas T-Brand Tacos and settle in for some great treats and eats any day of the week. The Texas T-Brand Tacos pair beautifully with the popular DQ Blizzards® Treat, floats, shakes and other scrumptious treats.

Fans can keep up with all the innovative ways to quench their cravings with “The Best Treats & Eats in Texas” in the DQ Texas mobile app.

Celebrating 75 years in the Lone Star state, DQ restaurants in Texas are friendly gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.comor follow us on Instagram,Twitter or Facebook.