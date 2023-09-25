Facebook

The forecast is cooler and calmer than yesterday’s hot and stormy conditions, but we’ll still be on the warmer side.

This morning we have a few lingering showers/storms exiting to the southeast, and we will be dry from there on. The humidity will stick around until drier air starts filtering in later this afternoon/evening. Overnight tonight we’ll drop into the mid-upper 60’s, and warm into the upper 80’s to around 90° tomorrow. We’ll gradually warm up as we go into the rest of the week and the weekend, but we’ll stay in the low 90’s with less humidity. Overnight lows stay in the upper 60’s to around 70°. Southeasterly winds will be breezy at times as well.

Definitely a much less complex forecast than yesterday morning!