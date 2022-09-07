Buzzed Bull Creamery Grapevine Opens September 12

Facebook

What’s Better Than Ice Cream…Ice Cream with Alcohol

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (Sept. 7, 2022) – I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream…with the addition of alcohol. Imagine the possibilities when you take your favorite flavor of ice cream, add some toppings and combine with your favorite spirit. That’s exactly what Buzzed Bull Creamery has done, and well they have our attention. Honey, pecan and bourbon, yes please!

The City of Grapevine is pleased to announce it will welcome the deemed concept of the world’s first alcoholic creamery, Buzzed Bull Creamery, opening Sept. 12, 2022, in Historic Downtown Grapevine. Buzzed Bull Creamery creates made-to-order ice cream, shakes, sorbets, coffees and more, specializing in 32 alcoholic and non-alcoholic flavors. This frozen dessert destination uses liquid nitrogen for a one-of-a-kind experience. Alcoholic flavors start at 5 percent ABV—so consumers are sure to feel a “buzz” when diving into their fully customized dessert.

Buzzed Bull Creamery features specialty flavors like their Death by Chocolate, which has chocolate, brownies, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce. Do you like strawberries, try the Strawberry Shortcake, which has strawberry, cake batter, graham crackers and whipped cream, add strawberry vodka for a kick.

Considerably different than standard methods for creating this popular frozen dessert, the liquid nitrogen offers a noticeably smoother texture. Combining the liquid nitrogen with non-alcoholic flavors and alcohol-infused options makes this sweet treat an ideal family-night-out. Children will be enticed to watch their dessert start as a liquid and transform into a frozen state in a matter of seconds—while parents can enjoy unwinding from a long day’s work with their drink/dessert of choice.

Buzzed Bull Creamery is a locally-owned franchise by the same people who own and operate the critically-acclaimed Texas Star Dinner Theater in Grapevine. Support local businesses by following Buzzed Bull Creamery on social media and joining them on opening day from 12–9 p.m. at 419 S. Main St. From 4–7 p.m., there will also be a special guest appearance by actor Jordan Walker Ross known for his role as “Little John” in the worldwide sensation, The Chosen.

Buzzed Bull Creamery, which is revolutionizing on in the frozen dessert and alcohol industry, is opening a new location Historic Grapevine on Mon., Sept. 12, 2022.

WHAT: Buzzed Bull Creamery Grand Opening

WHEN: Mon., Sept. 12, from 12–9 p.m., with guest appearance by actor Jordan Walker Ross 4–7 p.m.

WHERE: 419 S. Main St., Grapevine, TX 76051

WHO: Open to the public

Learn more: www.buzzedbullcreamery.com

Facebook: BuzzedBullCreameryGrapevine

Instagram: @BuzzedBullGrapevineTX

