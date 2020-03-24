H-E-B product purchasing limits

Trucks continue to roll down the road and grocers like H-E-B are restocking their shelves as fast as possible. But as the lines for groceries continue to form before the store has even opened, supply is struggling to keep up with demand.

H-E-B updated their product purchasing limits on 3/22. Note: Online ordering is limited to 60 items max.

H-E-B Product Limits

Food items

Chicken – 2 items

Ground Beef – 2 items

Ground turkey – 2 items

Hot dogs – 8 items

Water multipacks – 2 items

Water gallons – 2 items

Baby formula – 2 items

Eggs – 2 items

Frozen vegetables – 4 items

Frozen potatoes – 4 items

Frozen breakfast – 4 items

Frozen pizza – 4 items

Boxed dinners – 8 items

Pasta – 4 items

Pasta Sauce: 4 items

Rice – 4 items

Canned Soup – 8 items

Canned Vegetables – 8 items

Canned Beans – 8 items

Canned seafood – 8 items

Canned meat – 8 items

Dried Beans – 4 items

Nut butters – 4 items

Oatmeal – 4 items

Cereal – 4 items

Bread – 4 items

Milk – 2 items

Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

Baby diapers – 2 items

Baby wipes – 2 items

Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items

Incontinence – 2 items

Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items

Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items

Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items

Paper towels: 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Liquid bleach – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 2 items

Hand soap – 2 items

Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

Latex gloves – 2 items

Masks – 2 items

Also, to decrease the number of people purchasing items they don’t need, they released a list of items they will not accept for return.

H-E-B will not accept returns on the following categories that were purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak:

Paper Towels

Bath Tissue

Thermometers

Analgesics

Disinfecting Sprays

Disinfecting Wipes

Frozen Food

Liquid/Bar Soap

Hand Sanitizer

Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications

Vitamins/Supplements

Laundry detergent

Instead of offering senior hours at H-E-B, they have partnered with Favor Delivery. This allows seniors (60+) access to their very own personal shopper by phone, allowing them to get essential food and supplies delivered, from the comfort and safety of their home. Starting Monday 3/23, the Favor Senior Support Line will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

