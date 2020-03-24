H-E-B product purchasing limits

Trucks continue to roll down the road and grocers like H-E-B are restocking their shelves as fast as possible. But as the lines for groceries continue to form before the store has even opened, supply is struggling to keep up with demand.
H-E-B updated their product purchasing limits on 3/22. Note: Online ordering is limited to 60 items max.
H-E-B Product Limits
Food items
Chicken – 2 items
Ground Beef – 2 items
Ground turkey – 2 items
Hot dogs – 8 items
Water multipacks – 2 items
Water gallons – 2 items
Baby formula – 2 items
Eggs – 2 items
Frozen vegetables – 4 items
Frozen potatoes – 4 items
Frozen breakfast – 4 items
Frozen pizza – 4 items
Boxed dinners – 8 items
Pasta – 4 items
Pasta Sauce: 4 items
Rice – 4 items
Canned Soup – 8 items
Canned Vegetables – 8 items
Canned Beans – 8 items
Canned seafood – 8 items
Canned meat – 8 items
Dried Beans – 4 items
Nut butters – 4 items
Oatmeal – 4 items
Cereal – 4 items
Bread – 4 items
Milk – 2 items
Powdered Milk – 2 items
Non-food items
Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
Baby diapers – 2 items
Baby wipes – 2 items
Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
Incontinence – 2 items
Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items
Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
Paper towels: 4 items
Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items
Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
Liquid bleach – 2 items
Hand sanitizer – 2 items
Hand soap – 2 items
Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)
Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
Latex gloves – 2 items
Masks – 2 items
Also, to decrease the number of people purchasing items they don’t need, they released a list of items they will not accept for return.
H-E-B will not accept returns on the following categories that were purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak:
Paper Towels
Bath Tissue
Thermometers
Analgesics
Disinfecting Sprays
Disinfecting Wipes
Frozen Food
Liquid/Bar Soap
Hand Sanitizer
Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
Vitamins/Supplements
Laundry detergent
Instead of offering senior hours at H-E-B, they have partnered with Favor Delivery. This allows seniors (60+) access to their very own personal shopper by phone, allowing them to get essential food and supplies delivered, from the comfort and safety of their home. Starting Monday 3/23, the Favor Senior Support Line will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.