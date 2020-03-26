DeSoto, Cedar Hill Libraries Offer Curbside Pickup

The way DeSoto Public Library Managing Director Kerry McGeath sees it, reading is essential, especially in a time when the nation is dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s not advocating folks get out and mingle, but why not come pick up a book to read while being sheltered at home?

With that in mind, his library, along with the Zula B. Wylie Public Library in Cedar Hill, is offering curbside pickup and drop-off of items reserved.

“Reading keeps your mind off things, and typically, folks are alone when they read,” McGeath said.

The process is simple. At both libraries, patrons go online to reserve books or other items. Then, when they arrive at the library they phone inside.

In DeSoto a clerk will bring out a card with the items on it and the patron simply takes them. In Cedar Hill, a clerk will bring the items to the car in bags.

Carts sterilized after each use

Also, McGeath stressed that the cart is sterilized after each use.

“We roll the cart out and you take the stuff off. Then we disinfect the cart. It’s that simple,” he said.

Any returned items are sterilized before being allowed to be checked out by another person. In both locations, patrons are asked to return books to the outside book drop.

“There’s really no contact,” McGeath said. “Any books we receive we hold onto for 72 hours before they can be checked out again. To me, we feel it’s a reasonable thing. Nobody’s getting a book that hasn’t been sequestered for 72 hours.”

In all cases, appropriate social distancing measures are being adhered to. Also, at both libraries, certain items are not subject to curbside pickup.

Patrons are asked to show their library card upon pickup. In Cedar Hill, patrons are also asked to describe their car’s make, model and color when calling upon arrival.

Check library websites for program updates

The hours for the service in DeSoto are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In Cedar Hill the hours are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

It is advised to check out the local websites, however, to see if the times or any other aspects of the program have changed. In DeSoto visit http://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/110/Library or call 972-230-9656 (972-230-9665 is the number to call upon arrival for pickup). In Cedar Hill, visit http://www.cedarhilltx.com/676/Library or phone 972-291-7323 (ext. 1300 for pickup).

“The Zula B. Wylie Public Library in Cedar Hill is the heart of our community,” Cedar Hill Manager of Library Services Aranda Bell said. “As a way to adjust to the needs during this time, offering curbside library services is just one way we can stay connected to our community.

“As a result of these trying times, we are innovating on how we can continue being the door to discovery for our community family. It’s the Cedar Hill way.”

