BREAKING NEWS: Glenn Heights Grass Fire Is Now OUT!

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Fast Moving Grass Fire In Glenn Heights Threatened Homes

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights has successful extinguished a 350-acre fire.

Three neighborhoods have been evacuated as of 5:15 p.m., Friday July 29. The neighborhoods are Craddock, Mesa Wood, and Watercrest.

The fire broke out at around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon and is currently located in the field between the Lin Dell Estate and Mesa addition area of the city.

The cause of fire has not been reported. Dispatch requested assistance from Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Lancaster, Red Oak, Ovilla and Waxahachie.

Homeowners were carrying buckets of water to try and prevent the spread to their homes.

This is a developing story, and Glenn Heights Public Safety personnel are unable to respond at this time. Check back for updates.