Lancaster Police Respond to Shooting; One Dead and Two Injured

No Arrests Made In Early Morning Shooting As Of Yet

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster Police Department responded to a shooting this morning that left one dead and two injured.

The shooting call came in from Dallas County early this morning requesting Lancaster Police Department assist on a call on Eagle River Trail, near Barclay Drive at around 12:30 a.m.

Lancaster PD arrived at the call seconds before the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. The location of the shooting was actually in the Dallas County Sheriff’s jurisdiction.

When Lancaster PD arrived they found discovered a male had been shot and killed.

Two other individuals had also been shot; one in the arm and one in the stomach.

The Lancaster Police Department followed along with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and found the victims at the home on Eagle River Trail.

One of the individual’s shot was in critical condition with no report on his current condition.

The second person shot is expected to survive.

According to the Lancaster Police Department this is an isolated incident.

It was also reported that several people were taken in for questioning.

“The investigation to what led up to the shooting is still ongoing,” said Lancaster assistant Police Chief Charlie Miller. “We, Lancaster Police Department are assisting Dallas County in this investigation.”

There have been no arrests made in the shooting. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation.