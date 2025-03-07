Boutique Hotel Renovation from Vintage Holidome in Desoto

Born from a retro Holiday Inn Holidome, the new 148-key boutique hotel blends rich history with contemporary flair

DALLAS (March 6, 2025) – What used to be a mini amusement park set within a Holiday Inn – formally known as a Holidome – will now be a modern boutique hospitality experience in the charming town of Desoto, Texas. The iconic, decades-old Holidome and Desoto’s rich history are the design inspiration behind Radisson. Pickard Design Studio, a female-led, Dallas-based design firm, has been selected to design custom-built interiors for the hotel.

Most recently operated as a Magnuson Grand hotel, the new Radisson will have 148 rooms, including two-story suites with personal indoor balconies. Guest amenities include a bar, private wine room, Italian coffee shop, indoor pool, a kids zone with an arcade area, a plethora of meeting space, a library area, an atrium lounge space and an expansive outdoor patio. The hotel is 16 miles from Downtown Dallas in Desoto, where the centuries-old city intertwines rich cultural heritage with contemporary flair, painting a vivid tapestry of history and modernity. Radisson is one of nine distinctive brands from The Radisson Hotel Group, an international hotel chain.

As illustrated in new renderings, Pickard Design Studio’s reimagination of the interiors includes an inviting color palette inspired by the dusk sunset, shades of terracotta, green and gold, with washes of pink and blue found in finishes and fabrics. The design captures the blend of modern linear mixed with organic lines to represent original Dallas architecture, and the flow of the Trinity River and Ten Mile Creek that runs through Desoto. These design elements are combined within the hotel’s branded Modern Mediterranean aesthetic.

lobby rendering

“Desoto is a vibrant city with a strong sense of family and community,” said Sarah Pickard, founder of Pickard Design Studio. “Throughout the design, our goal was to reimagine a retro landmark to create a warm and modern environment, that not only hotel guests will enjoy, but the local community will engage with using the amenity spaces as places to gather and connect. We are thoughtfully retrofitting the design of the original Holidome to introduce a new hospitality experience that is unique to Desoto.”

In addition, Pickard Design Studio found opportunities to incorporate and partner with local artists through Desoto’s residency artist program. The DeSoto Artists Lab (DAL) is a new initiative by the City of DeSoto Arts Commission, formed to invest in the development and visibility of artists living and working in the community. Focal points utilizing the DAL include the registration desk wall and wall art in the atrium area. These artists include mediums in textile art, screen printing, photography and paintings.

