Bill Melton in Dallas ISD athletic hall of fame

Bill Melton will be inducted into the 2024-2025 Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame this year, along with nine other legendary individuals who have made a fundamental impact on sports in the district and beyond. The induction ceremony is slated for Friday, April 11 at the Arts District Mansion in downtown Dallas.

Cedar Hill Resident Bill Melton

This year’s class of inductees includes Bill Melton, a Cedar Hill resident. Melton grew up in Oak Cliff, and is a 1958 Sunset High School graduate and University of Texas alumnus. Melton began announcing for Dallas ISD in 1966, calling track and field meets and football games for over a decade. His career expanded to college and professional levels, earning him roles at major national events, including the 1996 Olympics, three Super Bowls, 32 Cotton Bowl Classics, 40 Texas Relays, and 32 UIL regional and state track meets.

For 40 years, Melton was the PA announcer for SMU and UNT, while his voice became a fixture at Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers games, NCAA championships, and global events such as the FIFA World Cup, FIBA World Basketball Championships, and World Championship Tennis. Beyond sports, he served 25 years as Dallas County Treasurer before retiring in 2002.

Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame 2024/2025 Class

Lauren Blackburn – Sunset High School graduate, two-time UIL state champion in the 100-meter hurdles, and the 2010 Dallas Morning News Track & Field Athlete of the Year. Jerry Broadnax – Three-time football Player of the Year at Dr. L.G. Pinkston Sr. High School, and six-year NFL veteran with the New England Patriots, Houston Oilers, and Green Bay Packers. Bruce Chambers – Former football player and head coach at David W. Carter High School. He is a longtime assistant football coach at the University of Texas.

Ralph Guldahl – 1930 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, 16-time professional golf champion, and a Texas Golf and World Golf Hall of Famer. Dante Jones – Two-time all-district linebacker at Skyline High School, national champion at the University of Oklahoma, and eight-year NFL veteran with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. James Mitchell – Booker T. Washington High School graduate who coached girls’ track & field, cross country, volleyball, and basketball for 30 years at James Madison High School.

Donna Ramsey – W.T. White High School graduate and the first female athletic trainer in Dallas ISD history. Charlie Shepard – Graduate of Crozier Technical High School, four-time Grey Cup champion in the Canadian Football League, and recipient of the 1959 Grey Cup Most Valuable Player award. Richmond Webb – The 1985 salutatorian of Franklin D. Roosevelt High School, Webb was a seven-time NFL Pro Bowl selection during his 11-year career with the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals. Bill Melton – Sunset High School graduate and an acclaimed local, state, and national sports announcer who was a voice of the 1996 Olympics and three Super Bowls.

DISD Athletic Hall of Fame

To be selected for the Hall of Fame, individuals must exemplify the highest standards of sportsmanship, ethical conduct, and moral character. Inductees were selected for their striking accomplishments and undisputed impact while advancing school athletics. Their successes are not limited to Dallas ISD borders. They have reached recognition on local, state, national, and international levels.

For more information, please visit the Dallas ISD Athletic Hall of Fame website at dallasisd.org/departments/athletics/athletic-hall-of-fame/athletic-hall-of-fame.