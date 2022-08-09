New Reese’s Take5 Blizzard Treat At DQ Available Until End Of August

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

BEDFORD, Texas (August 8, 2022) –The new REESE’S Take5 Blizzard® Treat takes your favorite candy to a whole new level. With peanuts and pretzels all swirled together with the sweet Reese’s goodness, this stellar combination will delight your tastebuds. And it is available at all participating DQ® restaurants in Texas.

The Reese’s Take5 Blizzard Treat is perfect for a hot Texas summer day. For Reese’s Lovers, the new Reese’s Take5 Blizzard transforms Reese’s into a five-level flavor adventure, featuring Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, caramel topping, whole peanuts, and pretzels blended into our World Famous DQ Soft Serve. It’s too good to pass up anywhere you travel in the Lone Star State.

Make sure to get a taste of the new Reese’s Take 5 Blizzard, only available until the end of the August at your local DQ restaurant in Texas. The full menu of delightful DQ

treats and eats is available in-restaurant as well as via drive-thru windows, pick-up as well as delivery and online ordering, where available.

For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. Fans can share their favorite stories and photos about their neighborhood DQ restaurants in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary. Got a great tale? We’d love to hear your story.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes more than 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.