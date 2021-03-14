Biomedical Program Coming To Cedar Hill High School

Share via: 0 Shares 0





By Honisti Bisor

2021-2022 Biomedical Program Will Be Offered As CTE At Cedar Hill High School

Cedar Hill High School offers many Career & Technical Education (CTE) Programs, and there’s a new one on the way – Biomedical. The program is set to be fully functional by the 2021-2022 school year.

The Biomedical Program is a four year program. In each year the scholars learn new biomedical concepts and how to apply them to their field of study. In the first year, the scholars learn different concepts and solve real-world problems. The current academic year is dedicated to teaching the basics of Biomedical Sciences.

In the second year of the program, the scholars will dive further into the functions of the human body. The scholars have the chance to get a deeper understanding of the human body by doing more hands on assignments such as building organs and tissues on a skeletal Manikin®, using up to date software to monitor different body functions like muscle movement, reflexes, and respiration. The scholars then use this information to help them take on the role of biomedical professionals to solve real-world medical cases.

Learning Medical Interventions

In the third year of the program, the scholars learn medical interventions. The scholars in this stage of the program learn how to prevent, diagnose, and treat diseases. They explore how to detect and fight infections, read DNA, evaluate cancer treatment options, and make decisions on what to do when the organs of the body begin to fail. The scholars are exposed to a range of interventions related to immunology, surgery, genetics, pharmacology, medical devices, and diagnostics.

In the final year of the course, scholars will use the knowledge and skills they gained from the previous years of the course and apply it to design innovative solutions for the most pressing health challenges of the 21st Century, addressing topics ranging from public health and biomedical engineering to clinical medicine and physiology. Scholars in this year of the course also have a chance to work on an independent project with a mentor or advisor from a university, medical facility, or research institution.

Extensive Program Will Benefit Scholars In Careers

The program is extensive and requires some effort but is worth the work. Scholars will be able to apply what they have learned during the course to their future careers.

“Biomedical science is an incredible expansion to our career and technical education (CTE) program of study,” Cedar Hill CTE Director Tyesha Lowe said. “It allows scholars to combine skills and knowledge in biology and medicine and focus on both human and animal health. Biomedical science is changing and advancing at an exhilarating pace, with developments and breakthroughs happening all the time. This alone makes it an exciting and interesting field for young people to pursue while in high school.”

Recently, Cedar Hill High School Science Teacher Holly Brookman had a chance to log in to a national webinar about biomedical programs at the high school level.

“I was very interested in the possibilities presented in the webinar,” Brookman said. “I do know that I would love to meld this with the AP Capstone program we have established. I think it will help to equip our students with the skills they need to compete for those medical school spots. They could potentially enter college having authored a published research paper.”

