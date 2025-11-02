Billy the Kid Film Festival Opens Nov. 7 in Hico, Texas

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Billy the Kid Film Festival will be Nov. 7-9 in Hico, Texas. The outlaw-themed film festival kicks off with a free opening night presentation of short films, including two documentaries with a Dallas connection.

Dallas film influencer Bart Weiss’ “Rolling Film, Rocking History, Al Maysles Captures the Beatles,” features Maysles telling how he shot the Beatles on their first trip to the U.S. Justina Walford’s “Tattler’s Tale,” about a legendary stray dog that finally finds a home in South Dallas, is also featured.

The 7th edition of the Billy the Kid Film Festival’s opening night lineup also includes two narrative shorts. Robby Robinson’s Hub City, about a singer dealing with the mysterious death of his brother, and The Strange Story of Blasting Betty, directed by William Samson about a woman in the Wild West. The evening’s program will be capped by screenings of music videos I Remember the Alamo (But Can’t Recall Her Name), Let’s Keep Austin, Texas, and The Elephant (Dear Valentine).

The festival includes 55 films (9 feature-length, 46 short films and music videos) that have outlaw and/or western themes, with the film festival’s annual focus on celebrating the work of local and Texas-based filmmakers.

Billy the Kid Film Festival Opening Night

The free-to-the public Opening Night screenings are under the stars in Green Canoe’s Beer Garden (108 Elm Street). A film festival workshop with filmmaker consultant Rebecca Smith will also be offered to aspiring filmmakers and those navigating the film festival circuit. Dennis and Amanda Moore from Pine Moore Old West Studio will return to present BTKFF’s annual Pine Moore Award. The award honors the famous western and Old West location set and stages utilized by countless films, television shows, commercials, and music videos for scenic backdrops.

Beloved Film/TV and Texas legend Barry Corbin will appear at the Billy the Kid Film Festival on both Friday and Saturday as a special guest. The festival will also feature the locally produced film Reel Hico. Filmed entirely in Hico, it showcases many of the town’s residents, and will be a Friday night feature presentation. Adding to this year’s excitement, the festival is introducing a new venue, the Wild Saddle Saloon, where films will be shown throughout the day on Saturday.

The VIP and Red Carpet Party will take place under a Big Party Tent provided by Event-O-Matic, offering attendees a lively and festive atmosphere to celebrate the weekend’s events.

BTKFF Founder

Festival founder Luci DiGiorgio said, “In our magical seventh year, the Billy the Kid Film Festival feels the confidence of a long-standing festival. We are ecstatic to bring the best of Texas filmmakers as well as daring films from all over the world. We’ve truly developed a filmmaker family here in Hico.”

BTKFF kicks things off on Friday, November 7 with selected short films made in Texas or produced by Texas filmmakers: Bart Weiss’ Rolling Film, Rocking History, Al Maysles Captures the Beatles, William Samson’s The Strange Story of Blasting Betty, Robby Robinson’s Hub City, Justina Walford’s Tattler’s Tale, Victor Quinton’s I Remember the Alamo (But Can’t Recall Her Name), Francine Sustaita’s Let’s Keep Austin, Texas, and Smitch Sifuentes’ The Elephant (Dear Valentine) featuring multiple award-winning BtKFF alumni Michael Payton.

Sunday screenings include Gary Richard Milliken’s Cowboy Meditations and Diego Joaquin Campos’ Mission. The screenings will end with Ride Of Faith The Jeff Tackett Story, Zach Kepple’s documentary about Jeff Tackett. After suffering a near death accident on the back of a bull, Jeff embarks on a journey of faith to overcome the odds and find the courage to compete again, along the way finding his true calling to minster and disciple a new generation of cowboy.

The Billy the Kid Film Festival sponsors include: The City of Hico, FilmsGoneWild.com, Green Canoe, Hico Chamber of Commerce, Tarleton State University School of Liberal Arts and School of Communications, Event-O-Matic, Bosque Film Society, and The Bosque Film Society.

Film festival passes and tickets are on-sale now. For more information on the Billy the Kid Film Festival go to billythekidfilmfestival.com.