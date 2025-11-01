Facebook

Here’s a roundup up of special Veterans Day offers in North Texas for our veterans and active-duty military to enjoy on Tuesday, November 11.

MOD Pizza is proud to show gratitude to those who serve our country, and their loved ones, with a special offer. On Nov. 11, all veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses will receive 50% off a MOD-size pizza or salad.

The offer is available in-restaurant only and limited to one per person. Guests simply need to show a valid military ID to redeem. It’s MOD’s way of saying thank you for your service, and for the families who serve alongside you.

Torchy’s Tacos

Saying “thank you” and showing appreciation at Torchy Tacos for the bravery and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. On Tuesday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a free taco and non-alcoholic beverage at any Torchy’s Tacos location – just show a valid military ID or proof of service.

Founded in Austin, TX, Torchy’s Tacos has always believed in giving back to the communities that support the brand. Whether it’s a fan-favorite like Trailer Park or the Crossroads, every taco is made from scratch and served with a side of gratitude.

Tanglewood Golf Resort

Tanglewood will celebrate veterans with a Veterans Buffet & Dinner in the Tanglewood Resort Bar & Grill on November 11 from 6-8 p.m. Veterans from every branch are invited to proudly wear their service gear or logo apparel. The all-you-can-eat buffet will include meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, fresh green beans, a salad bar, and assorted desserts for just $15. Drink specials include domestic draft beer for $4, imported draft beef for $5, and an Old Glory cocktail for $8.

In addition, Tanglewood will host a Veterans breakfast on November 22 from 7 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. All veterans are invited to Lakeside Restaurant for a warm and welcoming Veterans Breakfast Buffet dedicated to honoring the brave individuals who have served our country. This thoughtfully prepared buffet includes a delicious variety of breakfast favorites, featuring fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, biscuits and gravy, yogurt, pastries, and other fan-favorites. This event is a chance for veterans to come together, connect, share stories, and enjoy a relaxing morning in a peaceful setting.

Grimaldi’s Pizzaria

While all military service members and veterans can enjoy 15% off every day of the year at their favorite Grimaldi’s location, the brand is offering 25% off for all active, retired and off duty military with ID on November 10 and 11 – available at all locations.

Guests can indulge in both classic menu items, such as the traditional pizza featuring a secret recipe tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and garnish of basil, as well as fall favorites like the Buffalo Chicken Pizza and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Free Lunch at Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is honoring those who serve our country with a well-deserved meal on the house. On November 11, all veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a free lunch from a select menu between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at participating locations nationwide. A valid military ID is required. It’s Twin Peaks’ way of saying thank you to the brave men and women who serve, with scratch-made food, ice-cold beer, and warm hospitality in a one-of-a-kind lodge atmosphere. Visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/ to find the closest location.

Golden Corral Honors Veterans in North Texas

Golden Corral is honoring our nation’s heroes with a complimentary dinner this Veterans Day. All active-duty military personnel, retirees, reservists, guardsmen, and veterans are invited to enjoy a FREE buffet meal with beverage on Tuesday, November 11, from 4 p.m. to close. Golden Corral is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Military Appreciation Night. The free meal offer is valid for dine-in only and does not extend to spouses, family members, or friends, but all are welcome to join this annual night full of camaraderie and fellowship.

Dog Haus celebrates our nation’s veterans with a FREE Haus Dog on November 11. Offer is redeemable for dine-in only (not available on the Haus Rewards app) at select locations. Veterans are limited to one free Haus Dog per person. To redeem the offer at check-out just show any proof of service — military ID, DD-214, VA card, or even your veteran designation on your license — and your Haus Dog’s on us! *Valid at participating locations.

Mo’ Bettahs

Mo’ Bettahs will honor our heroes with $5 off their order at all locations. Offer is redeemable in-store or on the app on Nov. 11.

Perry’s is giving Veterans three ways to celebrate Veterans Day this year! Firstly, Veterans will receive a FREE Dinner-Cut Pork Chop when accompanied by a guest purchasing one dinner entree. If dining alone or with other veterans, they will receive a dinner-cut pork chop for half off original price. Lastly, the Military Menu will be available for extended hours on November 11 only, from 4 p.m. to close. Must have Military ID or proof of service; not available for group dining.