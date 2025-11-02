Balloon Museum Opens in Dallas Nov. 22

Facebook

The Balloon Museum’s Let’s Fly – Art Has No Limits,” a multisensory exhibition exploring the intersection of art, air and creativity, opens in Dallas on Nov. 22. The exhibit will run through April 26 of 2026. The museum will be located in South Side Studios, 2901 Botham Jean Blved. Tickets are available now.

Created by Italy-based Lux Entertainment, “Let’s Fly” will feature large-scale artworks spanning over 65,000 square feet, luminous displays and thought-provoking exhibits from 18 renowned international artists. Rooted in the concepts of flight, freedom and lightness, the exhibition explores air as both a physical element and a symbol of movement and limitless travel, within ourselves and beyond.

“Let’s Fly” not only challenges the viewer’s perspective but also invites them to actively engage in exploration, transforming each visit into an experience of discovery and participation.

“With its world-class arts scene and bold, design-driven landscape, Dallas offers the perfect backdrop for Balloon Museum’s “Let’s Fly,” said Roberto Fantauzzi, founder of Lux Entertainment. “We’re proud to bring an exhibition that reflects the city’s scale and spirit — dynamic, creative, and constantly in motion, always reaching for what’s next.”

Featured artists and exhibits at Balloon Museum Dallas

• Sasha Frolova exhibits “Fountain of Eternity and Kaleidoscope,” blending sculpture and performance.

• Lucas Zanotto plays with space in “Squeezed In,” an installation inhabited by oversized characters.

• Alex Schweder introduces “Her Joy,” a mirrored sphere that breathes and reflects light like a resonating body.

• Cyril Lancelin explores geometric forms in “Crazy Love for Polygons.”

• Camilla Falsini imagines a dreamlike city in “D.R.E.A.M.S Dove Raggiungere e Ammirare Mondi Straordinari.”

• Myeongbeom Kim presents “Balloon Tree,” uniting nature and artifice.

• Max Streicher brings “Quadriga,” evoking suspended metaphysical horses.

• Michael Shaw debuts “Lava Lamp,” a 44-meter psychedelic and breath-like installation inspired by the iconic 1963 lamp.

• Christopher Schardt animates “Mariposa,” a luminous and interactive butterfly.

• Tadao Cern explores symmetry and reflection in “BB,” using hundreds of balloons.

• Rub Kandy introduces “The GINJOS,” silent yet expressive creatures.

Additional Let’s Fly exhibits in Dallas

• Hyperstudio showcases “Hyperlight,” created with Bruno Ribeiro / Stroboscope, and “Invisible Ballet,” a project developed with Mauro Pace, aerial installations exploring movement and perception.

• Karina Smigla-Bobinski engages audiences directly with “ADA,” a kinetic charcoal-drawing sphere.

• SpY presents “ZEROS,” a kinetic sculpture composed of rotating rings.

• Sila Sveta unveils “AIRSCAPE,” a virtual reality journey through fantastical worlds.

• Ouchhh transforms environmental data into dynamic visuals with the “AI Data Portal.”

• MOTOREFISICO presents “Swing,” a kinetic play of suspended spheres set in motion by audience interaction.

• The exhibition also includes Christopher Schardt with “Mariposa”, a 26-foot butterfly sculpture with 39,000 LEDs, first presented at Burning Man 2023, which invites visitors to swing beneath its wings, activating synchronized light and sound sequences.

Balloon Museum Curators

Always at the forefront, the curatorial team of the Balloon Museum is committed to redefining the way art is experienced, pushing beyond the boundaries of installation and traditional interaction. In this experiential exhibition, the artworks engage the audience through touch, sight, and sound, turning observation into active participation. This is where the essence of the Balloon Museum reveals itself: the joy of discovery, an invitation to explore artistic languages that intertwine play, wonder, and emotional connection.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, please visit them online at balloonmuseum.world/faq-lets-fly-dallas/.

Founded in Rome in 2021, Balloon Museum is a pioneering art space dedicated to showcasing inflatable and air-based contemporary installations that merge creativity, technology and sensory exploration. Recognized as a global phenomenon, the Balloon Museum has welcomed more than 7 million visitors to exhibitions featuring renowned international artists. With four main exhibitions — Pop Air, EmotionAir, Let’s Fly, and Euphoяia — it has featured over 60 artists across three continents, captivating millions of visitors. It received the Best Event Award in 2022 and 2023 for Best Proprietary Format and was also selected as a filming location for scenes in the series Emily in Paris. t balloonmuseum.world.