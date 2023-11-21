Below-Normal Temps Hang Around a While: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Facebook

Yesterday’s strong cold front brought temperatures below normal, and the forecast shows us staying there for a while.

Today will be a chilly, windy day with highs in the mid 50’s and blustery north winds of 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH. We’re starting out cloudy but should see more sun later in the day. Tonight we drop into the upper 30’s. Tomorrow will be much less windy with highs in the upper 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s.

Thanksgiving looks pleasant with highs around 60°, mostly sunny skies and south winds of 5-10 MPH. Overnight we’ll drop into the low 40’s for lows. Black Friday looks pleasant as well with highs in the low 60’s and light east winds under mostly sunny skies.

Our next system arrives this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s and southeast winds of 5-10 MPH. Low rain chances arrive that night with lows in the low 40’s, and another front arrives Sunday that will hold us in the low 50’s for highs with continuing low rain chances. Northerly winds will crank up too, so it will be chilly. Monday looks dry but chilly with more breezy north winds and highs in the low 50’s.