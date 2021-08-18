Back to Business Celebrates Cedar Hill Strong Campaign

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Back to Business was a joyful celebration, marking Cedar Hill small business owners’ successful emergence from the restrictions and closures caused by the Pandemic. The public was invited to attend the event, held Aug. 3 at Na’Kayshion’s Wedding & Event Center, 432 S. Clark Road in Cedar Hill.

The City of Cedar Hill’s Economic Development Corporation and Cedar Hill Chamber of Commerce hosted the event. Back to Business celebrated the success of their award-winning “Cedar Hill Strong” campaign. The campaign supported local business owners with special grants and assistance. In 2020, the Cedar Hill City Council voted unanimously to approve additional funding for the Cedar Hill Strong Grant and Loan Program made possible by the Federal CARES Act. This allowed 70+ small businesses to receive funds to help them survive the pandemic shutdowns.

The festive event was attended by a number of Cedar Hill business, civic, and community leaders. Guests enjoyed live music, networking, and delicious food from some of their favorite local restaurants. Several remarks were made by city and chamber officials, with a special video presentation as the highlight of the program.

Back to Business

The celebration was organized by Feleceia Benton of ZoeCreates and her team. The program was emceed by CH Economic Development Corporation Interim Director Andy Buffington. Mayor Stephen Mason, Chamber Director Randall Chase, and CHEDC board chair Michael Lemon also made brief remarks. A video presentation showcased several local business owners sharing their stories was a highlight of the evening. The business owners discussed the ways Cedar Hill Strong programs helped them during the pandemic.

Cedar Hill photographer Chris Waits, owner of Pro Photography (a commercial photography studio), joined me to take photos of some of the speakers, food vendors, and community members at the event. A number of artistically decorated booths featured food and beverages from local restaurants and catering companies.

BN Sushi & Grill, Cajun Catering (Tanycia Catering & Events), Fortitude Wellness, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Leo’s BBQ, Royal’s Fried Chicken, Tonya’s Sweets, and Veracruz Café were all featured at the event.