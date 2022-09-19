Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale Runs Sept. 17-Oct. 31

Facebook

Autumn at the Arboretum: A Fall Fairy Tale, presented by Reliant, runs Sept. 17-Oct. 31 at Dallas Arboretum. The fall event highlights nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village with its pumpkin houses and creative displays featuring over 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash.

Cinderella’s Carriage returns this year, along with themed pumpkin houses in Pumpkin Village. Other “gourd-eous” displays are based on the classic tales of Jack and The Beanstalk, The Three Little Pigs, The Sword in the Stone, and even a magic carpet ride selfie experience from One Thousand and One Nights.

Dallas Arboretum Board Chairman Jim Ryan said, “Every year, the Dallas Arboretum raises the bar with beautiful and imaginative festivals, and this year is no exception. Those young and young-at-heart will enjoy seeing pumpkin houses and taking photos and videos. Plus, there are plenty of events during the festival to keep everyone entertained.”

Autumn at the Arboretum

Featuring the breathtaking colors of fall including 150,000 autumn flowers—marigolds, chrysanthemums, pentas, and more—accented by pumpkins, gourds and squash. Many special events take place during the festival, including live piano music and Dallas’ best party bands every weekend.

Seasonal daily samples using in-season plants from A Tasteful Place garden; Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays, hay bale maze, plus a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for purchase, and more are featured.

IfThenSheCan-The Exhibit

From September 10 to December 31, the garden presents 50 of the statues from “#IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit,” the largest collection of statues of women ever assembled together, to be installed throughout the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden.

“Following a hot Texas summer, the changing of the seasons is such a welcome and beautiful spectacle, and there’s no better place to enjoy it than the Arboretum,” said Andrea Russell, vice president of Reliant. “As a longtime partner of the Dallas Arboretum, Reliant is once again thrilled to support their world-class gardens and festivals that offer something for the whole family to enjoy.”

A Tasteful Place

Guests can also visit A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre food, herb and vegetable garden. Weekly activities include free Monday cooking demonstrations with Dallas College Cooks along with cooking, floral and horticulture demonstrations.

Visitors can explore the eight-acre Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden where science and fun become one. Plenty of daily hands-on activities await children such as STEM Stops, science and plant labs and demonstrations, many of which have the fairy tale theme incorporated.

In addition to Reliant’s presenting sponsorship, other sponsors include Bank of Texas, Kirkland & Ellis, Oncor, Park Place, CC Young, Doyle & Associates, Kimberly-Clark, and Rosewood Corporation.

Admission ranges from $12-$20; $12 for children 2-12 years old; $16 for seniors 65 years old and up; $20 for adults; free for children under 2. For tickets, visit dallasarboretum.com.