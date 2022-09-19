Take DART To The State Fair, Avoid Traffic

Facebook

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) makes getting to the 2022 State Fair of Texas quick and easy. Enjoy your ride in air-conditioned comfort September 30 through October 23 without having to find parking or battling traffic and get dropped off at one of two gates.

Save up to $7 on fair admission with DART GoPass®

DART takes you straight to the gate — and straight to the savings. Using the promo code provided in the DART GoPass app, receive $5 off fair admission Monday-Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, save $7. To enjoy this special pricing, simply enter the code when purchasing your fair admission on the State Fair of Texas website.

Green Line service

Fair Park Station, located on Parry Avenue at the entrance to the fairgrounds, and MLK, Jr. Station, located south of R.B. Cullum Boulevard and convenient to the Gate 6 entrance and the Cotton Bowl Stadium, are your choices on DART’s Green Line. Green Line trains will be available approximately every 10 minutes between downtown Dallas and the Fair Park stations.



Service changes

Fair days are always busy days on DART rail and buses. DART will make the following changes beginning Monday, Sept. 26:

Extra Green Line trains will run on a loop between downtown Dallas and Fair Park approximately every 10 minutes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Orange Line service will be extended to Parker Road Station on all trips, weekdays and weekends (except for Saturday, October 8).

Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate on all four Sundays during the fair.

Visit DART.org/statefair to view these special DART Rail schedules.

Making the connection

DART rail and Trinity Railway Express (TRE) passengers can easily transfer to the Green Line. Just look for trains saying, “Fair Park,” “Buckner” or “Lawnview.” To get to the Green Line:

Southbound Red, Blue and Orange Line passengers – transfer to the Green Line at Pearl/Arts District Station.

Northbound Red and Blue Line passengers – transfer to the Green Line at Akard Station.

Eastbound Orange Line passengers – transfer to the Green Line at Bachman Station. For all days of the State Fair of Texas, except Saturday, October 8, Orange Line train service will be extended to Parker Road Station. On October 8, Orange Line trains will only operate between DFW Airport and Bachman stations from approximately three hours before the game until three hours after the game.

TRE passengers can transfer to the Green Line at Victory Station. Details are at TrinityRailwayExpress.org/StateFair.

Customers using the Denton County Transportation Authority should check DCTA.net for departure and arrival times to connect at Trinity Mills Station to DART’s Green Line.

Stay on the move with contactless payments

DART offers four great contactless options that make buying your pass fast, safe, and convenient:

GoPass® app: Download the latest version of the app for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Just be sure to activate your DART pass before you board. GoPass® Tap card: Available at 7-Eleven and hundreds of participating retailers, GoPass Tap is the reloadable transit card that automatically gives you the best fare every time you ride. Simply tap your card to a reader on a DART rail platform or bus prior to boarding, and your fare is deducted automatically. (Note: GoPass Tap cards are valid for local fares only. GoPass Tap cards are not valid for travel on TEXRail, DCTA or Trinity Metro.) Credit or debit card: Buy your DART pass with any contactless credit or debit card. Just tap your contactless card to a reader on a DART rail platform or bus prior to boarding — and you’re on your way to all the fun of the fair. Mobile device: Using your preferred mobile payment app — such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay — simply tap your mobile device to a reader on a DART rail platform or bus to buy your pass.

Purchase a Local Day Pass for $6, good for DART rail, local buses and riding the TRE from DFW Airport/CentrePort Station. Tarrant and Denton County customers need a Regional Day Pass for $12. Details are available at DART.org/StateFair or by calling DART Customer Information at 214-979-1111.

DART Alerts

DART makes it easier to keep up with transit information with My DART Updates. Register to receive important updates that make for a better riding experience. Subscribe at DART.org/rideralerts.



Two football games

Ride DART to the State Fair Classic between the Grambling State Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers on October 1. The AT&T Red River Showdown game between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Oklahoma Sooners is on October 8.