Arlington Police Seek Help Locating Homicide Suspect

ARLINGTON HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

We are asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect in a homicide that occurred Sunday evening.

This is a photo of 26-year-old Nathan Woodard. If you see him or have information about his location, please call 911 immediately! He should be considered armed and dangerous — and members of the public should not approach him if they see him!

On Feb 27, at approximately 7:30pm, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Longmeadow Drive to investigate a reported stabbing. A man returned home from the store to find his 55-year-old wife unresponsive and bleeding in the front yard.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigation of the incident led detectives to believe her attacker was her son, Nathan Woodard.

We have obtained a warrant for his arrest and are actively looking for him.