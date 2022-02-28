Hutchins Public Hearing Notices for March 17 and March 21

Facebook

The Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Hutchins Community Center located in 500 W. Hickman Street, Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to either submit their comments by email to the City Secretary at [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday March 17, 2022 or attend this public hearing in person and participate in same. The public hearing will be for consideration of the following:

Consider a request as ordered by the City Council to amend the City of Hutchins’ Zoning Ordinance by amending Section 9 titled “Zoning Board of Adjustments (ZBA) by amending Subsection 9.2 titled “Members; Terms of Office” by amending “A” to increase the number of members of the ZBA to seven (7) with two (2) alternate members; by amending Section 9.3 titled “Meetings” to require that a quorum of the ZBA consist of five (5) members; and by amending Subsection 9.4 titled “Authority of the Board” by amending “D” to require a concurring vote of five (5) members of the ZBA.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Tim Rawlings, Building Official at 972-225-6121, Ext. 111.

The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Hutchins Community Center located in 500 W. Hickman Street, Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to either submit their comments by email to the City Secretary at [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Monday March 21, 2022 or attend this public hearing in person and participate in same. The public hearing will be for consideration of the following:

