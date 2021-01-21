Arlington Police Arrest 18 Year Old In Murder Of Jordan Hightower

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Arlington Police Arrest Suspect In EZ Mart Homicide

UPDATE: The Arlington Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Jordan Hightower, a convenience store clerk who was shot and killed at his workplace on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

This morning, officers took 18-year-old Dorian Woodard, of Arlington, into custody without incident. He has been charged with one count of Capital Murder.

Jordan Hightower was working at E-Z Mart at Bardin and Matlock in the early morning hours of January 17 when he was shot multiple times. E-Z Mart had offered up to $5,000 reward for any information that led to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

“We owe a great deal of thanks to tipsters who provided crucial information in the case,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “I am also thankful for the widespread news coverage of this case by local media, which enabled detectives to receive multiple tips that helped them to identify Mr. Woodard as the gunman who was captured on store surveillance video committing this crime.

Arlington Police Department posted the update on their Facebook page, and his sister replied with the following,

“This was my brother that was murdered but what I want you to know is this…

My brother is more than a news link.

My brother is more than a 10 o’clock news story.

My brother is more than a face plastered next to the still shot of the guy who murdered him.

He is the son to Walter and Danna Hightower and Kerrie Stidham.

He is the brother to Zach and Lili Hightower, Michelle and Bubba Weed, Marti and Danny Weimar and Weston Stidham.

He is the husband to Kristen Reynolds.

He is an uncle to several nieces and nephews.

He is a nephew, cousin and friend.

He is a good man. He has a goofy smile and gorgeous eyes. A great hug and good heart. He loved with his whole heart and was loyal.

Yes he made some stupid choices but who hasn’t??? My brother was getting life together and life was ripped from him.

A part of our family died an earthly death on Sunday morning but we find peace in knowing that is living eternal life in Heaven with Jesus.

I want you to remember my brother…

Jordan Hightower

12/15/1989

1/17/2021”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hightower family.

