Ability Connection Announces 13th Annual Vine & Dine Fundraiser

“A Night In Napa” To Raise Funds, Awareness For Local Organization Helping People With Disabilities

DALLAS – Jan. 25, 2022 – Ability Connection, a 67 year-old nonprofit serving more than 700 people with all types of intellectual or other developmental disabilities across Texas, is proud to announce its 13th annual Vine & Dine fundraiser: “A Night In Napa.”

Co-chaired by Kara Sewell and Kimber Westphall Clonts, Vine & Dine 2022 will be hosted on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. at The Hall on Dragon in the Dallas Design District. The event will be an evening full of surprises and delights, including unique food stations, a live auction and a conversation with Annemarie Carrigan. Annemarie is a young woman with Down syndrome living independently in Dallas. She is a graduate of Highland Park High School and University of Central Missouri’s Thrive Program, and she currently has her ‘dream job’ working for Dupree Miller & Associates.

“As one in five people have a disability, Vine & Dine – and the support the event raises for Ability Connection – has never been more important,” said Jim Hanophy, Ability Connection President & CEO. “We look forward to a fun evening full of camaraderie and conversation that will allow us to better serve our 700 members and their families.”

Ability Connection’s core values of compassion, respect and results drive the organization to provide world-class services for its members and their families, with an individualized focus on each person’s ability and the belief in each individual’s potential. Through its “one person” focus, it learns the priorities of individuals and families, and works diligently to address those choices and goals. The organization’s services and support include physical and occupational therapy, adult day habilitation, assistive technology, transportation, residential care, information and referral, case management, and in-home support for members and their families.

To buy tickets to Vine & Dine, please visit www.abilityconnection.org/vine&dine. For more information about Ability Connection, please visit www.abilityconnection.org.

ABOUT ABILITY CONNECTION

The mission of Ability Connection is to enrich the lives of people with disabilities, one person at a time. The mission focuses on the idea that a disability is a naturally occurring part of life, not a defining characteristic. And that disability exists when there is a gap between a person’s capacity and the demands of a situation. Ability Connection has filled this gap with quality services and support since 1953. Originally founded as the United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) Association of Dallas County, the organization has since adapted to the growing needs of the physically and intellectually disabled community in North Texas, changing its name to Ability Connection in 2011.

Today, Ability Connection serves children and adults with disabilities and their families throughout Texas with an experienced team of employees and volunteers who provide services that include physical and occupational therapy, public education, adult day habilitation, employment services, community center activities, assistive technology, transportation, residential care, information and referral, case management and in-home support. The daily caseload is currently more than 700 members and their families.