DeSoto Shooting Suspect Charged With First Degree Felony Murder

Victim of Sunday’s DeSoto Shooting Identified

DeSoto Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting death early Sunday morning at an apartment on the 200 block of East Wintergreen Road and report the following new details.

The victim of the fatal shooting has been identified as 24-year-old Terrence Wayne Demus Jr. of DeSoto, Texas.

19-year-old suspect Julian Jones of Dallas, Texas, who was taken into custody after seeking treatment for gunshot wounds at an area hospital, is being charged with murder under Texas Penal Code 19.02. This is a First-Degree felony.

Police believe that the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

DeSoto Police ask that anyone with information related to this case notify them at (972) 223-6111 and ask to leave a message for Sergeant Joshua Parker.