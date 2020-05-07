251 Additional COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Continue Increase

DALLAS — As of 11:00 am May 7, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 251 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,120, including 125 deaths.

The additional 2 deaths being reported today include:

-A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas, and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie, and had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, 65% have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 125 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“Today replaces yesterday as our 2nd highest single day of new positive COVID-19 cases. Please keep making good decisions, focusing on not what you can do, but what local health authorities are advising that you should do: avoiding unnecessary crowds, keeping a safe 6 foot distance, wearing your cloth face covering when on public transportation or in businesses, and practicing good hygiene. Increasingly, it’s up to all of us to take personal responsibility and #FlattenTheCurve and #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Here are the bed and ventilator capacity statistics as reported by 25 hospitals in the City of Dallas:‬

‪Total beds: 5,712‬

‪Beds occupied: 3,566 (62%)‬

‪Total ICU beds: 827‬

‪ICU beds occupied: 538 (65%)‬

‪Total ventilators: 947‬

‪Ventilators in use: 345 (36%)‬

