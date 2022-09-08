Know Before You Go DeSoto Eagles Gameday Policies

Facebook

Gameday Reminders and Policies

DESOTO, TX – This Saturday marks the first home game of the season at Eagle Stadium. With this in mind, DeSoto Independent School District is sharing a few key reminders that the district will maintain throughout the year to ensure a safe and family-friendly environment at DeSoto ISD events and activities.

The DeSoto Eagles Football team will host the South Oak Cliff High School Golden Bears in a pre-district match-up set to take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Eagle Stadium located at 700 Eagle Drive in DeSoto.

Ticket and Parking Information

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the DeSoto ISD Athletics Office or online at desotosports.rankonesport.com.

Pre-Sale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students, general admission, and $10 for reserved seating. At the gate, general admission tickets are available for $8 and reserved seating is $12.

Parking Passes will be available for $20 at the Athletics Office.

Listen to the Game

Those interested can also catch the DeSoto Eagles football games via live, play-by-play, radio broadcast on Metro Sports 660-AM radio, online via 660amtheanswer.com, and on the 660amtheanswer app during the entire season.

Watch the Game

The game will also be streamed on WFAA’s Facebook channel with Mike Leslie.

Security

Out of an abundance of caution, the DeSoto ISD will have a heightened security presence composed of DeSoto ISD and Dallas ISD security and the DeSoto Police Department onsite during the game to ensure adequate coverage of the stadium.

Entry

DeSoto ISD will require all students and staff to wear and maintain a district-issued identification badge to enter the game.

All DeSoto ISD students MUST have both a ticket and CURRENT SCHOOL ISSUED ID and enter through Gate B.

Those without a badge will not be permitted to enter the stadium.

Metal detectors will be operational at every entry point into the stadium and security checks will take place as patrons enter the event.

DeSoto ISD Stadium Bag Policy

Attendees at District events shall be permitted to carry the following to events at the District’s stadiums:

Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” The bags may be hand-carried or have a shoulder strap.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bags or similar).

Small, one-compartment, clutch bags that do not exceed 8.5” x 5.5”, with or without a handle or strap. This can be carried separately or within a plastic bag.

Prohibited bags shall include, but are not limited to, the following:

all purses, bags, or containers larger than a small clutch bag

coolers

briefcases

backpacks

fanny packs

cinch bags

luggage of any kind

computer bags

camera bags

An exception shall be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to limit the number of items they bring with them to the stadiums on game day.

Parental Supervision

DeSoto ISD elementary and middle school students in attendance at this game MUST be accompanied and supervised by a parent, guardian, or caregiver at all times. Elementary students must sit with their parents/guardians during the entirety of the event.

Student Behavioral Expectations

DeSoto ISD students in attendance at district games and events MUST be in the dress code. Key components of the dress code include the following:

No jeans or bottoms with holes, rips, tears, frays, or other types of exposed areas in the garment

All tops and bottoms MUST be of an appropriate length in accordance with the dress code; Tops MUST cover the waistband or belt loops of an individual’s bottoms.

Appropriate footwear must be worn

No hoodies will be permitted to be worn covering an individual’s head

No lewd or obscene language or messages will be permitted on garments

DeSoto ISD students MUST remain seated while attending district games or events unless frequenting the restroom or the concession stand.

Students who refuse to vacate the stairways and concourse areas will be directed to exit the stadium by event staff members.

Loud or inappropriate language will not be tolerated while in attendance at district games or events.

Verbal or physical altercations will not be tolerated while in attendance at district games or events.

Please note that the failure to comply with the above-listed expectations will result in removal from district games or events. Students may also be prohibited from attending future events as well.

For more information or assistance, the school community can contact the DeSoto ISD Athletics Office at 972.274.8118.