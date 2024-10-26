Your Dog and Cat Can Be Right By Your Side With K9 JETS Private Service From Coast To Coast

Facebook

Founder Adam Golder understands just how important it is to bring pets along when you travel, especially during the holidays. Time with your four-legged family members is precious, and K9 JETS makes sure no one gets left behind. Golder knows that leaving a dog or cat at home or in a kennel can cause them stress, and it can make your holiday plans feel more worrisome too. That’s why K9 JETS is all about keeping the family together, ensuring your pets are right by your side as you travel.

With their pay-per-seat private jet service, you don’t have to sacrifice your pet’s comfort or happiness. Instead, you’ll enjoy a seamless experience where you and your pet are treated like VIPs, from the moment you arrive to when you reach your destination. Whether it’s a short trip between Los Angeles and New Jersey or an international adventure, K9 JETS has you covered.

This British-based company has earned glowing five-star reviews on Trustpilot, and they’re known for guiding you through the entire process, making your journey with your pet completely stress-free. It’s the perfect solution for holiday travel!

You only need to arrive an hour before takeoff, and you’ll be whisked onto a Gulfstream private jet with up to nine human passengers. Once on board, you and your pet can settle in and enjoy the luxury and comfort of a private flight. Dogs can sit right by your side or even on your lap, while cats remain in their carriers. The crew makes sure your experience is smooth, and there’s even a flight attendant to take care of you and your pet.

With more than 25 years of experience in the aviation industry, K9 JETS knows how to provide top-notch service, from seamless customer care to expert airline operations. They even offset their carbon footprint, and that’s built right into your ticket price.

Before you board, there’s an hour set aside for you to bond with your pet and socialize with other animals on the flight, making it easier for everyone to relax during the trip. On top of that, you’ll enjoy a complimentary bar and refreshments, along with a 66 lb checked luggage allowance and a small carry-on.

Flying internationally with pets has never been easier. K9 JETS offers direct flights to seven international destinations, including London, Dublin, Dubai, Frankfurt, Lisbon, Milan, and Paris. If you’re flying domestically, they’ve got routes between Los Angeles and New Jersey, too. This service is perfect for anyone looking to avoid the challenges of cargo flights—especially with four million pets flying by cargo each year!