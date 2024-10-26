Autumn Beats finale features free trees, fireworks, and live country music

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Bradley Banning
Autumn Beats final concert, Sat., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., features Bradley Banning, Texas country singer-songwriter. A free tree-giveaway happens before the concert from 5 to 7 p.m., Community Park Amphitheater.

Come early for a free tree giveaway, stay late for a firework show, and enjoy the music of country singer-songwriter, Bradley Banning in between at the City of Midlothian’s Autumn Beats season finale on Saturday, November 2, 7:30 p.m., at Community Park, 3601 S. 14 th Street.

Banning will supply the country sound that Beats concertgoers crave, performing his hits “Don’t Mess with Texas” and “More,” along with his latest release “Baseball in Heaven.” Born just outside Fort Worth, Banning grew up mowing lawns and writing songs. Banning’s songwriter father, David Banning, owned a landscaping company and wrote songs when he got home at night, many of which became hits performed by other artists. From his father, Banning learned to write songs and “to never quit on something you love.”

The Annual Texas Arbor Day Celebration will be held before the concert from 5 to 7 p.m. at the amphitheater. Mike Sills from the US Forest Service will be on hand with tree care tips. Kids can make a craft provided by the Indian Trail Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists. Members of Keep Midlothian Beautiful will have information about local projects. BS Choppers will be providing free eats. Free souvenirs and t-shirts will be available – all while supplies last.

These events are free and open to the public thanks to sponsors Midlothian Community Development Corporation and Fidelis Senior Home Care. Bring chairs and blankets for lawn seating. Food for purchase will be available and outside food and beverages are allowed.

For more information, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/SpecialEvents.

