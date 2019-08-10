Women Texas Film Festival Returns August 15-18

Women Texas Film Festival (WTxFF), presented by Methodist Dallas Medical Center, opens Aug. 15 with a screening of Emily Cohn’s “CRSHD” at the Texas Theatre. Back for its fourth year, the festival runs through Aug. 18. Bridget Stokes’ “Emmett (Boy Genius)” is the closing selection at Texas Theatre Sunday night.

WTxFF Founder & Artistic Director Justina Walford said, “It is getting harder and harder to contain within four days all of the amazing films I find. Women Texas Film Festival has grown every year and we have nearly doubled in content. Three locations. 17 features. So many short films that we selected out of an ocean of compelling short film submissions. And since our goal is to show the range of the female storyteller, you will see every genre, every style. The notion of gender behind the camera takes a backseat to the grit, emotion, and vision projected on the screen. As it should.”

A special event Aug. 16 celebrates the opening night film CRSHD, about three high school girls trying to crash a party where their “crushes” are expected to be. The Friday night screening of Emily Esperanza’s film, “Make Out Party,” also features a live band, a DJ set, and a feminist spin on a kissing booth.

The festival selects films that explore psychological, medical, and/or sociological issues. Documentaries and narrative films take tough, uncompromising looks at these subjects. They also schedule after-screening Q&A/panels to continue the discussion.

Films, Documentaries Screen at Methodist Dallas

Methodist Dallas and Hitt Auditorium host selected films with a more dedicated and focused conversation to the topics addressed. This provides a forum for candid, enlightening dialogue with the audiences. Many of the panels will be co-moderated by a representative from Methodist Dallas.

Films screening at Methodist Dallas will include Giovanna Morales Vargas’s “A Perfect 14,” which explores the world of plus-size models fighting to reshape the fashion industry and beauty standards of society. Mindy Bledsoe’s film “The In-Between,” is a road trip movie teaming two women with medical issues on different missions. Ron Vignone’s “Two Ways Home,” produced by Kimberly Busbee, Tanna Frederick, Tricia Linklater, and Vignone);and Gabrielle Zilkha’s QUEERING THE SCRIPT, a documentary exploring television and streamed shows, are also included.

Also screening are Carolina Hellsgård’s German zombie film, “Ever After (Endgeist);” Grace Glowicki’s “Tito,” and Amy Taylor’s “Hunter’s Weekend.”Documentaries include Chuck Smith’s “Barbara Rubin & the Exploding NY Underground (produced by Elizabeth Stanton).

Film festival passes and tickets are on-sale now. VIP passes are $75 and allow access to all films, parties, and events. Student passes (including access to all WTxFF parties and events) are $35. Individual tickets are $11. For more information on the Women Texas Film Festival go to WomenTxFF.org.

WTxFF Sponsors

Sponsors include: Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Peterson Ray, Civitas Capital Management, Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs, Selig Poliscope Company, Texas Theatre, and Betsy and Dan Healy. Sponsors and supporters also include: Alamo Drafthouse, AMS Pictures, Jennifer McCann, Lisa Simmons, McDavid Lincoln, and Serena Simmon Connelly.

Additional support comes from: Dallas Audio Post, Delia Jasso, Eno’s, Jackson Walker, Kendall, MPS Studios, Oak Cliff Print, Paperlyte, Prekindle, Rafael Anchia, and Vincent Serafino. Special Thanks to: Bayer Brothers, Dallas Film Commission, Dallas Producers Association, Epicenter Productions, FANGORIA, Jennifer Byrd, Margin Walker, Oak Cliff Brewing, RedID, RGD+B, Small Brewpub, Texas Film Commission, Wax Space, and Wild Detectives.

