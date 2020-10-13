Fall drive-in concerts set for Fair Park

Dallas Burlesque Festival returns for its twelfth year as a drive-in show on November 14 at Fair Park. The festival’s world class burlesque celebrates glitter, glam and the art of the tease. Let them entertain you from the comfort of your vehicle in Lot 8, next to Dos Equis Pavilion inside Fair Park.

“We are so excited about this year, because we are all going to get to see live burlesque in person in a safe and exciting way. We believe our audience is really going to love this unique, live experience” said Missy Lisa, event producer. Fans can either enjoy the event from the comfort of their vehicles using an FM radio signal, or view the show outside (in an allotted, socially distanced, space next to their vehicle) and enjoy our professional stage-based sound system. Additionally, two LED HD video screens will be in place to enhance the visual experience.

Dallas Burlesque Festival

The Dallas Burlesque Festival has attracted sold out crowds, international burlesque stars, and loyal fans since 2009 with its acclaimed burlesque showcases.

Tickets are on sale now at fairparktix.com. Guests must arrive in a vehicle, no walk ups allowed. In interest of public safety, masks and social distancing is required. Guests may exit their vehicle to enjoy the event outdoors, but must stay within the confines of their allotted space. They must also practice social distancing at all times. Fair Park has posted a full list of COVID-19 protocols on their website at fairpark.org.

Sully Erna & Aaron Lewis

Sully Erna and Aaron Lewis, two iconic rock band front men as the voices of multiplatinum bands Godsmack and Staind, perform their hits together at Fair Park Oct. 27. The famous duo will be side-by-side in an unplugged event for The American Drive-In Tour.

Erna is the accomplished founder, vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for Godsmack. In May, Godsmack’s “Unforgettable” became the fourth #1 rock track from their album When Legends Rise (BMG). Godsmack is one of only four rock acts to reach this milestone. Erna released his solo album Hometown Life in 2016.

Lewis, who fronts and founded Staind, has sold 17 million albums worldwide with four consecutive top three debuts on Billboard’s Top 200. Their single “It’s Been Awhile,” is the most-played rock song of its decade. His solo material includes “Country Boy” and four albums of Outla Country tunes. His most recent album is “State I’m In.”

The live and in person concert is a drive-in model event at Fair Park. Patrons purchase one ticket for their vehicle, up to four patrons per vehicle. Socially distanced rules will be enforced. For more tour details, visit AaronandSully.com.

