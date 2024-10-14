Facebook

Truluck’s has partnered with J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, with their “pairings with a purpose.” A $20 donation is made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for each Truluck’s diner in October who orders a bottle of J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, paired with their fresh seafood.

The donations will support the Foundation’s breast cancer education and early detection programs. The idea is simple but the impact is immense. The winery’s Pouring with Purpose campaign started 16 years ago, after the 2008 death of founder Jerry Lohr’s wife, Carol Waldorf Lohr, from breast cancer.

When Lohr first planted grapes in Monterey’s Arroyo Seco district in 1972, he started a revolution on California’s Central Coast. With those initial cool-climate plantings in Monterey County and later with warmer climate-loving Bordeaux and Rhone varieties in Paso Robles, Jerry and his team helped establish the world-class reputations of those two winegrowing regions.

Most J. Lohr vineyard holdings are in Monterey and Paso Robles, but the J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard in Napa Valley is close to the Lohr family’s hearts. The vineyard is named for Jerry Lohr’s late wife, who passed away in 2008 due to complications from breast cancer. Today, the small, 31-acre property produces just one treasured wine: the J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon.

J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

An integral part of the Lohr family’s Touching Lives™ program – a partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc® (NBCF) -now in its 16th year. A donation from every bottle sold of J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is made to support and further National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. programs. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October is a perfect time to spotlight pairing the Carol’s Vineyard Cab with iconic dishes from Truluck’s fall menu.

Truluck’s is proud to be privately held and fiercely independent since opening its first location in Houston in 1992. Designed to create memorable dining experiences, Truluck’s offers guests the finest sustainably sourced seafood. They are also known for remarkable cocktails and wines, and hospitable service. The cornerstone of their concept is the Florida Stone Crab, found in the turquoise waters of the Florida coast.

Truluck’s Commitment to Quality

Their commitment to quality and freshness extends to all offerings, never serving endangered, overfished species, and following Ocean Conservancy guidelines. Each year Truluck’s captures, prepares and serves 200,000 pounds of Florida Stone Crab claws to their guests during the Oct.-May season. Truluck’s serves diners in ten locations throughout Texas, Florida, Illinois, and Washington, D.C.

Truluck’s North Texas locations include 2401 McKinney Avenue in Dallas, 214-220-2401; 7161 Bishop Road in Plano, (972) 591-2500); and 1420 Plaza Plaza in Southlake, 817-912-0500. For more information, please visit trulucks.com.