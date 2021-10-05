Whataburger and Tumbleweed TexStyles Launch Whatateacher Shirt Collaboration

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Oct. 5, 2021 — SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger and Tumbleweed TexStyles have partnered on an exclusive t-shirt paying tribute to educators on Teacher Appreciation Day—the Whatateacher t-shirt. This new stylish and comfortable t-shirt celebrates the pride of teachers with a nod to one of Texas’ favorite burgers.

The partnership between these two proud Texas businesses is a natural fit. Tumbleweed TexStyles was co-founded by Brian Wysong and Jeb Matulich, two high school teachers in Frisco, Texas, with a passion for all things Texas and giving back to their local community. The inspiration for their handcrafted designs is drawn from the state’s unique culture. Tumbleweed TexStyles’ roots in the education field run strong, with nearly half of its team continuing to serve as teachers. The Whatateacher design is made to pay respect to a profession that is critical to society in serving future leaders.

This t-shirt is part of an on-going seasonal collaboration with Whataburger and Tumbleweed TexStyles, the first of which launched on Father’s Day in 2020 with the Whatadad shirt. The comfy, short-sleeved Whatateacher t-shirt is a cotton/poly blend in dark gray heather with an exclusive Whatateacher script design.

“With the on-going success of our “Whata” series collaboration with Tumbleweed TexStyles, it only made sense to honor teachers with their own WhataTeacher t-shirt,” said Rachael Jones, Whataburger Director of Retail Operations. “Our WhataMom, WhataDad, and WhataGrad t-shirts all recognize our everyday heroes and biggest fans—so WhataTeacher was a natural next theme.”

“Tumbleweed TexStyles is a family-run business that was established out of the craft of creating unique Texas-inspired designs,” said Brian Wysong, Tumbleweed TexStyles Co-Founder and President. “For that reason, it is such an honor to work with one of the most iconic Texas founded businesses, Whataburger. We are so excited to launch the Whatateacher design so that we can pay homage to all the incredible teachers who work so hard to serve their students.”

The Whatateacher t-shirt is available for a limited time only. Customers who purchase a Whatateacher shirt will also receive a Whataburger lanyard as a gift with purchase, while supplies last.

To purchase, visit Whataburger’s online Whatastore at Whatastore.com.

About Whataburger

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 850 locations across its 14-state footprint, and sales of more than $2.8 billion annually. Whataburger has 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 60 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit whataburger.com or pivot-you.com for more information. To apply for Whataburger jobs now, visit whataburger.com/careers.

About Tumbleweed TexStyles

Tumbleweed TexStyles is a family run business built by two high school teachers with a deep passion for Texana. This brand was started by Brian Wysong and Jeb Matulich back in 2011 in Frisco, TX. The inspiration behind its handcrafted designs is drawn from a Texas-centric lifestyle. Tumbleweed TexStyles strives to inspire a fun-loving lifestyle through providing a product of high quality and standard. Having roots in education, Tumbleweed TexStyles donates a portion of each sale to help provide scholarships for graduating seniors. Learn more at tumbleweedtexstyles.com.