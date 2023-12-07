Facebook

Enjoy two more days of Spring weather before winter returns to cool us down for the rest of the forecast period.

Today will be breezy with highs in the upper 60’s. We’re getting more sun than I expected, so some could crack 70°. Tonight we dip down to the mid 50’s, then tomorrow we’ll be quite warm in the upper 70’s to around 80°. It will be windy as well, and lows will drop to the mid 50’s.

Early tomorrow morning a strong cold front will move in, bringing gusty winds back around to the north. A few showers will be possible as it moves through, but then storms will be possible east and south of us as the front moves on and interacts with daytime heating. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50’s before they begin to drop again. Temps in the 40’s and 50’s, along with gusty winds, will make for a cold, blustery day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30’s. Expect similar temps but less wind Sunday.

The first half of the work week stays cool with highs in the low 60’s, and then another chance of rain arrives Wednesday.