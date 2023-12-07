Brazil’s São Paulo FC and Botafogo Join 2024 Gordon Jago Super Group Lineup

Facebook

DALLAS, Texas (Thursday, Dec. 7) – Dallas Cup, the oldest and most prestigious international youth soccer tournament in North America, has announced that Brazilian sides São Paulo FC and Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas will compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola.

Historically, clubs from Brazil have enjoyed a great deal of success at Dallas Cup, winning a record 12 Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophies since the elite bracket was formed in 1990. São Paulo FC and Botafogo, representing Brazil’s top-tier Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, both aim to become the first Brazilian champion since Coritiba FC in 2015.

Returning as one of the most successful Super Group competitors, São Paulo hopes to win their fourth Super Group “Boot & Ball” at the 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola. Despite narrowly missing victory in the 2023 Super Group final against Denmark’s FC Midtjylland, São Paulo has a storied history, last winning the title in 2009 with a commanding 4-0 triumph over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Tricolor Paulista also secured the coveted trophy in 2007 after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Chelsea and in 1995 by overcoming Italy’s AC Milan.

São Paulo has one of the most successful academies in Brazil, producing several world-class players including Cafu, Kaka, and Oscar, as well as Edmílson and Lucas Moura, who won the Super Group title with São Paulo in 1995 and 2009, respectively.

Returning to Dallas Cup from Rio de Janeiro, Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas seeks redemption after their debut last spring. Although facing tough losses to Real Madrid and FC Dallas in the group stage, Botafogo showcased their talent by ranking third in the Super Group for goals scored during the preliminary games. The historic club holds Brazilian records, including the longest unbeaten run (52 games during the 1977-78 season) and the most caps for the Brazil National Team and the most players assigned to the Brazil National Team for World Cup.

São Paulo FC and Botafogo are the fourth and fifth teams announced for the 2024 Gordon Jago Super Group. They join defending champions FC Midtjylland out of Denmark, Premier League side Liverpool FC, and Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt in the elite bracket, who were all previously announced. In total, 12 elite teams hailing from top pro clubs and national federations around the world will vie for the iconic Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophy.

The 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola (Boys U12-U19) will be played March 24 through March 31 as the tournament celebrates an important milestone with its 45th anniversary. The boys’ tournament will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational (Girls U15-U19) which runs March 23 through March 29.

Fans and teams alike can learn more about the tournament by visiting www.DallasCup.org or following us on social media @dallascup.