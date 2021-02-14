H-E-B Modifies Store Hours For Winter Weather

Share via: 0 Shares 0





H-E-B Reduces Store Hours Due To Winter Weather

With the winter storm set to strike Texas with record low temperatures, H-E-B will temporarily reduce store hours of operation. HEB continues to closely monitor the weather conditions and plans to resume regular hours as soon as possible.

H-E-B’s top priority is taking care of Texas, and they increased product deliveries and took other measures to ensure their stores remain well stocked with the products customers want and need.

Cities across Texas continue to experience severe cold weather that will bring freezing temperatures and icy conditions as well as sleet and snow in some areas. However, the severe winter weather may delay product deliveries to stores. Delays in supplies could temporarily impact certain products. H-E-B is committed to working around the clock to get product to stores and employees continue to replenish product throughout the day.

Over the next few days of extreme weather, customers also may see limited time slots available for Curbside and Home Delivery orders. They will do their best to fulfill current orders and will contact customers if orders are impacted.

Please note, the H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

Stores hours could be adjusted according to local conditions. H-E-B will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates should conditions change. Real-time updates to store hours and operations can be found on H-E-B Newsroom at heb.com/newsroom.

Temporary store hours by region:

West Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Waco/Temple/Killeen

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Austin and Central Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wimberly & Dripping Springs

Saturday closing at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

San Antonio and Hill Country stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Greater Houston area

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North East stores (Carthage, Lufkin, Crockett)

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Golden Triangle

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bryan College Station

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast North stores (Victoria and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast South stores (Corpus Christi and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.

Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, Hondo, Pearsall, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Border – Laredo and Valley

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

CENTRAL MARKET STORE HOURS

DFW (Plano, Fort Worth, Dallas Lovers, Midway, Southlake)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

San Antonio & Austin (Westgate & N Lamar)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Houston (Westheimer)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

