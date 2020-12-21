Walmart and Sam’s Club Donate More Than 59 Million Lbs of Food To Local Food Banks

Walmart leans in to fight against hunger in Texas this holiday season

DALLAS, TEXAS. (December 21, 2020) – The holidays are a time of giving, but they are also a time of great need. Food insecurity continues plaguing families and individuals across the country, with an estimated 1 in 6 at risk of hunger as a result of COVID-19. This is compared to a pre-pandemic number of 1 in 9 struggling with food insecurity, according to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. As a result, food banks and pantries are having difficulties keeping up with demand.

To help organizations meet the increased demand during the holidays and beyond, the Walmart Foundation is granting Feeding America $12 million over two years and is encouraging its stores, clubs and distribution centers in the U.S. to commit funds and product donations to hunger-relief organizations through the end of the year.

“Our Walmart associates in stores across DFW are committed to fighting hunger throughout the year, and that is especially true during the holidays,” said Market Manager Glenn Johnson. “I’m proud to know that the Walmart Foundation has underscored the work our people do everyday with this generous gift.”

and this year is no different. Last year, in Texas, Walmart donated more than 59 million pounds of food to local food banks.

So far this year, more than 5,000 hunger-relief organizations in the U.S. have received support from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation through the donation of 480 million pounds of food and over $55 million in grants for hunger relief. Complemented by these efforts, Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members and suppliers have raised and donated nearly $18 million for hunger relief.

