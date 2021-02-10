North Texas Tollway Authority Preparing for Winter Weather

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

NTTA Maintenance Crews Continue Work on Roads, Safety Operations Center Staff Monitoring Roadway Temperatures and Conditions

PLANO, Texas, February 10, 2021 – The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) is continuing to prepare roads in advance of potential winter weather precipitation forecasted for the Metroplex.

NTTA’s award-winning maintenance crews began treating roads on Tuesday and will continue over the next few days to battle projected freezing temperatures and precipitation that can pose dangerous conditions for North Texas drivers.

All drivers are asked to use caution around NTTA vehicles and give them room as they work to pre-treat the roads.

NTTA uses brine – a heavily salted liquid solution that dries and forms a barrier to combat ice – to pre-treat roads prior to inclement winter weather.

NTTA is prepared to use the following resources, depending on the impact of a snow/ice event:

109 planned routes

106 dump trucks with spreaders to dispense de-icing material

17 front-end loaders stationed at sand stockpiles located around the NTTA System

37 snowplows

30 dually pickup trucks with small spreaders

26 brine sprayers

5,303 CY (15.9 million pounds) of magnesium-chloride, 5,316 CY (15.9 million pounds) of sand, 4,453 CY (13.3 million pounds) of salt.

If drivers have car trouble, get stuck on a NTTA toll road, or have an emergency on an NTTA roadway, they can call #999 or dial 9-1-1 to be connected directly to the NTTA Safety Operations Center, a 24/7/365 emergency dispatch facility. When a call is received, NTTA’s Roadside Safety Services (RSS) crews and/or Department of Public Safety troopers will be on the way to help. Drivers should not dial their phone while driving.

About NTTA The North Texas Tollway Authority, a political subdivision of the state of Texas, is authorized to acquire, construct, maintain, repair and operate turnpike projects across the North Texas region. The nine-member board is comprised of Chairman John Mahalik; Vice Chairwoman Jane Willard; and Directors Tim Carter, Lynn Gravley, Mojy Haddad, Pete Kamp, Marcus Knight, Scott Levine and George “Tex” Quesada.

NTTA is composed of member counties Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant. It also serves Ellis and Johnson counties. NTTA owns and operates the Dallas North Tollway, President George Bush Turnpike, Sam Rayburn Tollway, Addison Airport Toll Tunnel, Lewisville Lake Toll Bridge, Mountain Creek Lake Bridge, Chisholm Trail Parkway, and 360 Tollway. It raises capital for construction projects through the issuance of turnpike revenue bonds. NTTA toll projects are not a part of the state highway system and receive no direct tax funding. Tolls are collected to repay debt and to operate and maintain the roadways.

Comments

comments