Midlothian City Council Approves Public Library Board Nominations

MIDLOTHIAN – It was a short Midlothian City Council meeting Tuesday evening with all but Place 1 Allen Moorman in attendance.

The meeting opened with several proclamations read, the first recognizing National Tennis Month.

A second proclamation designated Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week with Midlothian Police Chief Carl Smith commending his Animal Control Officers as unsung public safety heroes.

“They go out on a daily basis and deal with not only strays, but skunks and snakes and some of the stranger [animals], we even picked up a pig lately,” Smith said. “We respond to all kinds of different animal calls for our community. Last year one of the most intense calls we had was as an issue on the south side of town where we retrieved 133 animals that were not being cared for and six cows. That was a multi-day event and Alex, and his crew really took on not only retrieving animals, but they had to do warrants and criminal cases and it was a very intense public safety event. They received national recognition for this. It is an honor to bring this to your attention so you can realize you have great professionals working for us in Animal Control.”

In 2023, Animal Services took in 821 animals, including 131 owner surrenders. In addition to reuniting lost pets with their owners, last year, 265 cats and dogs were adopted from the shelter. An additional 37 animals were transferred to rescue organizations.

The public may visit the shelter by appointment, M-F, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lost pets can be reported online at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/…/Ani…/Lost-or-Found-Pet-38

New shelter intakes may also be viewed on the website https://www.midlothian.tx.us/gallery.aspx?AID=57 Animals available for adoption may be viewed on Facebook at City of Midlothian, Texas – Animal Services. For questions, call (972) 775-7614.

A proclamation designating National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day was moved to the next Midlothian City Council meeting.

The two consent agenda items; the minutes from the City Council meeting of April 9, 2024, and a resolution authorizing continued participation with the Oncor Cities Steering Committee and a payment of $0.10 per capita to the Oncor Cities Steering Committee to fund activities of the Steering Committee passed in a 6 – 0 vote.

Item 2024-146

On the regular agenda, the council voted 6 – 0 on agenda item 2024-146 to establish a Library Board.

Coffman reminded, “Council, if you recall, with the addition of our public library coming online when City Hall is complete, there is a need to establish a board to help govern this library. That is what is up for discussion.”

Before the vote was approved, one change was made to the item regarding the duties of the officers, noting that the Library Board chair or three members of the board could place an item on the agenda.

2024-17

Item 2024-147, asking the council to approve the nominations for appointments to the Midlothian Public Library Board, passed 5 -1 with Mayor Pro Tem Clark Wickliffe voting against.

The nomination subcommittee consisting of Coffman, Gardner, and Place 6 Hud Hartson recommended Hugh Reynolds, Leah Silverii, Ann Witherspoon, Tracie McClelland, Becky Shuffield, Chantel Bland, and Wanda Wilkerson.

Hartson said of the new Library Board “I predict this library board is going to be as important to our city as any other board because they have a tall task ahead of them. I am sure they are excited, and I am excited to see what they can do.”

Mayor Coffman said, it would be a tall task as the new board will establish new policy procedures and regulations.

2024-148

Agenda item 2024-148, an Ordinance amending “Landscape and Lawn Irrigation Conservation,” passed 6 – 0, changing the restricted hours for the irrigating or watering of any landscaping or lawn. It was noted the original ordinance was enacted to address the overwatering or watering of impervious areas requiring a constant stream of water flows onto the street or other drainage facility; the operation of an irrigation system or device with broken or missing sprinkler head(s); the operation of an irrigation system during measurable precipitation or freezing temperatures; a requirement for the installation of rain and freeze sensors on all irrigation systems installed after adoption of the ordinance; and a requirement for the installation of rain and freeze sensors on existing irrigation systems for commercial, retail or industrial facilities within two (2) years from adoption.

The amended ordinance made changes with the exception of hand watering, the use of drip/subsurface irrigation, and properly working soaker hoses. No person shall irrigate, water, cause, or permit the irrigation or watering of any landscaping or lawn on premises owned, leased, or managed by that person between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. from June 1st to September 30th.

2024-149

Item 2024-149 passed 6 – 0, an ordinance regarding abandoning all right, title and interest in a portion of Mt. Zion Road that is 0.497± acres in the Benjamin F. Hawkins Survey. Staff notes read “Mt. Zion Road used to extend between FM 663 and S. 14th Street; however, the segment of this roadway that fronted along the Midlothian Towne Crossing retail development (aka the “Kroger” development) was abandoned via quit claim deed by the City Council on October 27, 2015. Similarly, the developer of the MidPark Addition is requesting the abandonment of the existing right-of-way (ROW) for the remaining segment of Mt. Zion Road west of S. 14th Street.”

The special consideration was pointed out “Midpark287 Holdings will be responsible for the removal of the existing roadway pavement and sidewalk as necessary for their development.”

This will include any sidewalk that is removed and must be replaced in order for pedestrian connectivity to be maintained along the US Highway 287 frontage road between FM 663 and S. 14th Street.

The City currently has existing utilities for both water and sanitary sewer along the north side of Mt. Zion Road, which are located outside of the ROW to be abandoned. Additionally, the developer has worked with the existing utility providers along this segment of Mt. Zion Road and has granted easements to the impacted utilities.

“In the event that a utility provider was overlooked or not identified, the ordinance reads “The abandonment and vacation of the Right-of-Way described and depicted in Exhibit “A” is subject to all existing easement rights of others, if any, whether apparent or non-apparent, aerial, surface, underground or otherwise owned by third parties.”