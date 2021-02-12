Cancellations Due To Winter Weather

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Fair Park Vaccine Site 2/12/2021 4:15 pm

Dallas County has made the decision to now close the Fair Park vaccine location on Sunday, February 14. We will now be closed Saturday, February 13 through Monday, February 15. We will be closely monitoring the weather situation and there may be additional closures after Monday. For more information and to check for any weather related updates on Fair Park vaccine operations, please visit www.DallasCountyCovid.org

Cedar Hill ISD 2/21/2021

Cedar Hill ISD will be closed Monday, February 15 for a planned bad weather day. There will be no classes in-person or online and district offices will be closed

Midlothian ISD: 2/12/2021 3:33 pm

Based on the latest information and the recommendation from our local Emergency Management Team and National Weather Service, all campus activities, programs and athletic events are canceled for Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14 out of an abundance of caution. All events scheduled for tonight are on schedule. The Midlothian High School performance of Frozen for Saturday and Sunday will be rescheduled and more information on the rescheduling is to come in the following days.

With the latest information regarding freezing drizzle and icing glaze on impact this weekend, this decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

In addition, MISD monthly Board of Trustees meeting that would be held on Monday, February 15 has been moved to Monday, February 22 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The February 22nd agenda will contain the scheduled public hearings: Texas Academic Performance Report hearing and Staff Supplemental Pay hearing. The agenda for the regular board meeting will be posted Friday, February 19th, on www.MISD.gs.

The Board will have a virtual only special meeting on Wednesday, February 17 with the superintendent search firm to begin discussing the superintendent search posting criteria beginning at 5:30 p.m. Both of the open meeting portions of these meetings will be streamed live from www.MISD.gs.

Red Oak ISD 2/12/21

UPDATE:

The boy’s basketball games scheduled for tonight at Red Oak High School have been canceled. The varsity game has been rescheduled for Saturday at 12:00 pm.

Duncanville ISD 2/12/21

Boys basketball game against Waco for tonight has been canceled.

The girls basketball playoff game has been rescheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 2 pm.

Duncanville High School girls and Boys soccer games scheduled for today have been canceled due to the cold temperatures.

COVID Testing Sites CLOSED

MIDLOTHIAN: The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site that has been held at the Midlothian Senior Center will be closed Feb. 16 & 17 due to inclement weather. The schedule for Thursday, Feb. 18 will be determined. For other testing locations, visit https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8/

PARKLAND DRIVE-THROUGH COVID-19 VACCINATION AND WALK-UP COVID 19 TEST CENTERS AND HEALTH CENTERS:

Due to extreme cold weather conditions, the Ellis Davis Field House and Eastfield Community College (Mesquite) COVID-19 vaccine drive-through locations operated by Parkland Health & Hospital System will be closed Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16. Parkland will contact patients directly with appointment instructions.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Parkland Memorial Hospital and the Outpatient Clinic (OPC) will be closed on Monday, February 15. Patients will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their vaccination appointment in the upcoming days. Please do not contact Parkland.

Parkland will not be taking persons who had appointments at Fair Park. We will only vaccinate those who had appointments scheduled by Parkland at Parkland-operated locations. People with appointments at Fair Park will need to contact Dallas County Health and Human Services. Call the Dallas County COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Hotline at 1-855-466-8639, seven days a week, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Registration help is available in English and Spanish.

Parkland-operated COVID-19 walk-up testing sites at Sam Tasby Middle School in Dallas, Irving Health Center and West Dallas Multipurpose Center will be closed through Tuesday, February 16. Regular hours will resume Wednesday, February 17. For more information visit, https://www.parklandhospital.com/covid-19-testing.

Comments

comments