Visit ArtPark for Holiday Fun In Trinity Grove

ArtPark at Trinity Grove celebrates the holiday season with special activities for all ages. The popular outdoor beer garden has been festooned with heaters and three outdoor fire pits to keep you cozy even in cold weather. Gather the gang around the fire pit and pretend you’re camping in style, with a full menu, a bar, clean bathrooms and blankets available for purchase. So, it’s more like “glamping.”

The outdoor grill makes an appearance on Saturdays and Sundays during the holiday season. Visitors can enjoy their al fresco favorites right off the hot grill. Dirty Water Dogs, named for NYC’s famed push-cart hot dogs seasoned in a bath of broth and spices, are on sale for $3 at the new hot dog cart.

ArtPark Holiday Movie Series

Starting Dec. 3 and continuing every Friday night through Christmas Eve, a festive family-favorite film plays on the outdoor screens at ArtPark. Showtime starts at 6:30 p.m., along with Family Food Packs (hot dogs, soft drinks and chips) for purchase. ‘Elf’ screens Dec. 3, followed by ‘The Grinch” Dec. 10, “The Polar Express” Dec. 17, and “Charlie Brown Christmas Dec. 24.

Hot cocktails and handheld pies are available throughout the winter months at ArtPark. Bourbon Bacon Pecan, Pumpkin S’more, and Salted Caramel Apple pies are on the menu.

Santa’s Hall at Trinity Groves

The Hall at Trinity Groves transforms into Santa’s Hall Dec. 2 through Dec. 31, where visitors will find the entire space decked out in joyful holiday décor. Imagine being inside a massive Christmas present. The walls are covered with wrapping paper, garlands wind their way around the room, lights are strewn across the ceiling, and giant candy canes and ornaments hang from above. Three festive trees and Santa’s oversize chair anchor the space.

The menu is just as jolly as the décor. Snack on four different cookies from Cake Bar, and sip on a full slate of seasonal drinks. There’s a You’re Naughty Cocktail and a Heat Miser, plus a Candy Stripetini with vanilla vodka and a Marie Brizard Chocolate topped with Peppermint and Whip Cream. The Grinch is made with raspberry vodka, Midori and Whoville gifts. The Frosty AF features gin, creme de violette, blue curaçao and Champagne,

Santa’s Hall will partner with a different charity each week to help bring some joy and assistance to those in need. The weekend of Dec. 2 is dedicated to the Genesis Women’s Shelter. Your $25 gift cards are welcomed, and in turn you may grab a gift under the tree. Upcoming initiatives include donations to Scottish Rite for Children (starts Dec. 9) along with a toy drive, food drive, women’s clothing drive and children’s clothing drive. Tis the season for giving, so Santa is asking each guest for a small token of kindness that can make a big impact this holiday season.

Located at 3011 Gulden Lane #109, Santa’s Hall is open Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to close, and Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to close. The space is also available for private events Monday thru Wednesday in December.

Kate Weiser Chocolate

The best way to celebrate the holidays is with delicious treats like those from Kate Weiser Chocolates. For her Holiday Collection, Kate created a special batch of new products along with some favorites like Carl the Snowman. A stunning chocolate ornament is filled with candy treats, available in several colors.

A 15-pack assortment of holiday flavors features three pieces each of Lemon Pomegranate, Chai Tea, Cinnamon Roll, Milk & Cookies, and Peppermint. The four-piece collection is perfect for stockings, with one piece each of favorite flavors. Kate’s first ever Hanukkah collection is a 10-pack of festive flavors that everyone will love: Lemon Pomegranate, Chai Tea, Cinnamon Roll, Milk & Cookies, and Peppermint.

Treat yourself with Peppermint Bark, holiday candy bar, or holiday nut pack, or tuck them into a stocking for someone who’s been extra good. For more information visit kateweiserchocolate.com.