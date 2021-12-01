Lights At Interlochen Begin December 17-25

Facebook

For many North Texans driving through their favorite neighborhoods to see Christmas lights is an annual tradition. Thousands pass through northwest Arlington to view The Lights at Interlochen to enjoy the lights and multi-themed displays. Yes, the lines are long, but as those that go yearly will tell you, some things are worth the wait and Lights at Interlochen are one of those things.

The Lights at Interlochen, one of the largest and longest running holiday traditions in North Texas, is back for the 2021 season. Each year, more than 200 homeowners in this northwest Arlington neighborhood celebrate the season by decorating their homes with festive lights and holiday-themed displays. And the best news, there’s no charge to view the lights.

For one week, the public is invited to drive through the neighborhood from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. each night, December 17, 2021 – December 25, 2021.

The Arlington Police Department will set up traffic control posts in the area to help facilitate safe travel. All motorists must enter Interlochen from Westwood Drive at Randol Mill Road. There will be signs throughout the neighborhood directing traffic along the trail. You can also view a printable map showing the trail by clicking here.

Interlochen Neighborhood Entrance and Exit:

Enter the Interlochen neighborhood from Westwood Drive at Randol Mill Road.

From westbound I-30, take the Fielder Road exit and go south to Randol Mill Road. Turn right onto Randol Mill Road and follow it to Westwood Drive.

From eastbound I-30, take the Eastchase Parkway exit and go south to Meadowbrook Boulevard. Turn left onto Meadowbrook Boulevard, then proceed to Randol Mill Road. Turn right onto Randol Mill Road and follow it to Westwood Drive.

All other streets leading into the Interlochen neighborhood will be closed. Motorists will not be permitted to make left turns from northbound Bowen Road onto Westwood Drive or northbound Oakwood Lane onto Randol Mill Road.

Tour buses and limousines will not be allowed on Porto Bello Court, Waltham Court, or Postbridge Court.

Traffic can exit the Interlochen neighborhood via Westwood Drive to Randol Mill Road, or by heading southbound on Bowen Road.

Lights at Interlochen Know Before You Go