Kate Weiser is known and loved for her innovative, creative chocolates that look as good as they taste year-round. But Halloween is a special time for her talents to shine. Weiser has produced a batch of Halloween-themed delights, including chocolate pumpkins, candy skulls, and “Boo!” bags.

Even though Halloween parties and trick-or-treating might be curtailed this year, Kate Weiser’s beautiful handcrafted Halloween Scaries are available to help you celebrate. Available in limited quantities at their Trinity Groves location in Trinity Groves (also NorthPark and Clearfork stores), the designer chocolates are also available online.

Hey, Boo! Gift Bags

Hey, Boo! Gift Bags are available in two sizes, large or small. The large gift bag ($60) includes all of her Halloween confections. Chocolate Pumpkin, Halloween Candy Skull, Butterfinger Collection, and a Pumpkin Pie Bar. Also included is a greeting card that can be personalized. The large Boo! Bag is available now for local delivery or to pick up at any location

Hey, Boo! Gift Bag in the small size ($38) features the Halloween Candy Skull, Butterfinger Collection, Pumpkin Pie Bar, and a greeting card. Available for pickup now at any location.

Chocolate Pumpkin ($25). This realistic pumpkin is made by Kate Weiser from dark chocolate with chocolate-dipped apricots, chocolate toffee bits, caramel balls, and malt balls. Crack it open to eat all the goodies inside.

Kate Weiser Chocolate Skull

Chocolate Skull ($12). Choose from the dark chocolate skull, which is filled with peanut butter cups, pretzels, and M&Ms, or try the milk chocolate version sprinkled with dried Bing cherries.

Butterfinger Collection ($16) These Butterfingers look like actual fingers to scare someone you love, and then apologize with some candy. The six-pack’s flavors include Peanut Butter, Pistachio, Pecan, Almond, Cashew and Hazelnut.

Pumpkin Pie Bar ($6) A gorgeously decorated candy bar features pumpkin ganache layered with cinnamon marshmallow and gingersnap streusel.

Kate Weiser Chocolate is located at 3011 Gulden Ln, Suite 115 in the Trinity Groves area of Dallas. All the Halloween chocolates are available for pickup at that location. For more information, phone 469-619-4929. To order your Halloween chocolates online, please visit kateweiserchocolate.com.

